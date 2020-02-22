Armed Forces Historical Center to host meeting on monument location

The Armed Forces Historical Center will host a meeting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 29 at the Forest City American Legion, east of the Winnebago County Courthouse.
Anyone interested in being part of the new Military Museum to be located on the grounds of Heritage Park of North Iowa should attend to hear pros/cons of the two options of building site locations.
A vote for a site will be held after the presentation.
Call Dawn at 641-596-0527 for questions or more information. Heritage Park of North Iowa is a non-profit organization.