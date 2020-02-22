Armed Forces Historical Center to host meeting on monument location

The Armed Forces Historical Center will host a meeting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 29 at the Forest City American Legion, east of the Winnebago County Courthouse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone interested in being part of the new Military Museum to be located on the grounds of Heritage Park of North Iowa should attend to hear pros/cons of the two options of building site locations.

A vote for a site will be held after the presentation.

Call Dawn at 641-596-0527 for questions or more information. Heritage Park of North Iowa is a non-profit organization.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0