Armed Forces Historical Center to host meeting on monument location
0 comments

Armed Forces Historical Center to host meeting on monument location

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Heritage Park new sign weblogo

Heritage Park of North Iowa is a 91-acre attraction along U.S. Highway 69 South in Forest City.

 Summit

The Armed Forces Historical Center will host a meeting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 29 at the Forest City American Legion, east of the Winnebago County Courthouse.

Anyone interested in being part of the new Military Museum to be located on the grounds of Heritage Park of North Iowa should attend to hear pros/cons of the two options of building site locations.

A vote for a site will be held after the presentation. 

Call Dawn at 641-596-0527 for questions or more information. Heritage Park of North Iowa is a non-profit organization.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Corrections

A story in the Tuesday, Feb. 11 edition of the Summit-Tribune had the incorrect name of the candidate running for sheriff. The candidate’s nam…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News