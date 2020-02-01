Absentee ballots for March 3 Special Election available

Absentee ballots for the March 3 Special Election are now available in the auditor's office in Hancock and Winnebago counties.

Voters can register and vote in the Winnebago County Auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., and during these special hours: Feb. 21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. - deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers and to request an absentee ballot by mail. March 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. - deadline to vote an absentee ballot in the county auditor’s office and deadline for absentee voter to correct an incomplete affidavit envelope. March 3, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. - polls open, return absentee ballot to Auditor’s office.

Send written requests to the auditor's office, 126 S. Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa 50436. Questions regarding absentee voting may be directed to the auditor’s office at 641-585-3412.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In Hancock County, the NIACC bond referendum is for those voters who live in Belmond-Klemme, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Lu Verne, West Fork and West Hancock. Absentee ballows may be voted in the auditor's office, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. An absentee ballot request form is also available online at hancockcountyia.org. Completed ballots can be mailed or brought to the auditor's office, 855 State St., P.O. Box 70, Garner, IA 50438.