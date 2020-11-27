A look into the challenges of COVID-19 during winter sports

There’s an old cliché in sports that head coaches love to use. It can get to be a tiring message, but it’s effective when communicating the viewpoint of the team about its future.

That cliché?

“We’re taking it one game at a time.”

Most of the time, reporters leave out old clichés in stories. But this upcoming winter sports season, that cliché has more meaning now than it maybe ever has.

With the environment surrounding COVID-19 seemingly worsening every day – and the 14-day rolling average in North Iowa counties remaining high – there’s potential that student-athletes or coaches could be exposed to the virus. That translates to games being canceled or players missing time.

“You never know which game might be your last one in a season like this,” Osage boys’ basketball coach Mike Brahn said. “You could have three games scheduled for the week and then play one or two of them. You might not play any of them.”

So, yes, the old cliché of taking it game by game is more specific to this year. However, coaches and players are making sure they make the most out of the opportunity.