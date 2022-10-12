$2 million lotto ticket sold in Forest City

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Forest City store won a $2 million prize in Monday’s drawing, the Iowa Lottery announced.

It is Iowa’s second big Powerball win this year, following a northeast Iowa couple that won $2 million in January.

The latest winning ticket was bought at a Casey’s, which will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket. The ticket came within one number of winning the $404 million jackpot, the lottery said.

Large prizes must be claimed at the Iowa Lottery’s offices in Clive within a year of the drawing.