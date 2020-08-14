You have permission to edit this article.
2,500 masks distributed to schools, North Iowa non-profits
North Iowa Community Action Organization’s Hawki Coordinator Erin Krull, along with I-Smile Coordinator Lezah Hanson helped local organizations and schools prepare for the school year ahead by donating two-layer cloth masks to schools and organizations within the North Iowa Community Action Organization's nine-county area that have one-on-one contact with children.

Together they were able to distribute 2,500 masks to schools for their staff including 679 masks donated to the Mason City School District for each staff member and 18 other schools within the NICAO service area.

NICAO orgs receive masks

Erin Krull and Lezah Hanson.

Masks were also donated to the YMCAs (Algona, Mason City & Forest City), Caring Pregnancy Center, NICAO Outreach Office, and La Luz Hispana.

North Iowa Community Action Organizations mission is to provide services that empower people in need to achieve and sustain economic stability through collaborative efforts. NICAO offers services through our many programs within our health center including: Family Planning, I-Smile, I-Smile@School, Ryan White Program, and WIC that all focus on striving to help those in need.

