Forest Plaza's fall pumpkin contest raises spirits of staff, residents

All staff at Forest Plaza Assisted Living on the hill at 635 Highway 9 East in Forest City were invited to participate in a fall pumpkin decorating contest before Halloween.

Nine of about 20 staff took on the challenge. Most tenants voiced their appreciation for the unique harvest time decorations, one so much that he contacted the newspaper.

First place was awarded to Pam Krein for her clown pumpkin, second place went to Jackie Armstrong for a Grinch pumpkin, and Karen Fredrickson took third place for her pumpkin with a lid raised by the head and hands of a creature inside it.

"They did a real nice job and we all appreciate that," tenant Richard Campney said. "It lifted everyone's spirits."

"We decided to have a contest for staff to decorate pumpkins," Forest Plaza manager Rick Burke said. "The tenants voted on them. One was really impressed with the creativity, but all of the tenants that viewed them really enjoyed them."

Other staff members who decorated pumpkins are Kelly Rayhons, Rick Burke, Tammy Walker, Cindy Kofron, Ruth Merchant, and Jan Belica.

Forest Plaza staff said the pumpkin decorating was a new and fun activity that they undertake this year. Burke said there are currently about 30 tenants al living at the assisted living plaza. Everyone that saw them was impressed by the artistry and variety pumpkins that the staff members decorated, he noted.

