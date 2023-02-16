Residents and staff of Forest Plaza Assisted Living in Forest City received a visit from U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra on the morning of Feb. 14.

More than a half dozen of many independent residents who reside at Forest Plaza greeted Rep. Feenstra. The 40-apartment former hospital housing complex currently has about 30 tenants and a total of about 19 on-call, part-time, and full-time employees.

“It was a nice event,” said Forest Plaza Manager Rick Burke. “Shawn (Keeper) and Beth (Bilyeu) of Forest City Economic Development arranged this. They thought this would be a great place for a meet and greet because we are usually receptive to such things and because of the importance of taking care of the elderly.”

Feenstra discussed his work on the House Agriculture and Ways and Means Committees and stressed the importance of assisted living.

“We talked about the regulation of assisted living facilities,” Burke said. “We’re inspected and regulated by the Department of Inspections and Appeals in the State of Iowa. They do a good job and we don’t want it regulated by the federal government. He supports and agrees with that.”

Representative Feenstra’s Communications Director Billy Fuerst noted that the visit was part of his bi-annual 36-county tour and said he really enjoyed visiting with residents at Forest Plaza Assisted Living.

“It is important to the Congressman to meet with his constituents and take their ideas, suggestions, and concerns back to Congress,” Fuerst said. “More specifically, Rep. Feenstra talked about his commitment to protect Social Security and Medicare, his work to end wasteful spending and get our fiscal house in order, and the upcoming Farm Bill and priorities vital to our rural communities in Iowa. He will continue to be a strong voice for Iowa’s seniors and their families in Congress.”

Residents and staff also discussed concerns over inflation and difficulties in paying for the rising costs of nearly everything, according to Burke.

“Tenants’ principal source of income is usually Social Security,” Burke said. “Many tenants here are on a private payment policy and some may get reimbursed by a long-term care policy. Costs are higher for groceries and labor. Still, places like this are still about half the cost of a nursing home.”

Burke said that they are able to maintain lower costs due primarily to not needing as many full-time and direct-care staff, or registered nurses as nursing homes.

“It was a good use to repurpose the former hospital for this,” Burke said. “It was repurposed very well. Rep. Feenstra was very happy to see and learn all about that.”