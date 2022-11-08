Forest City's Ward 1 council member is Carly Carper with term ending in 2025

The Forest City council approved the appointment of a new Ward 1 council member, Carly Carper, on Nov. 7.

Ron Holland, who recently left the council position to become the city’s mayor, had the honor of swearing-in Carper and welcoming her to the city council. She was one of four applicants that council members interviewed and considered before making the decision.

Carper has lived in Forest City since 2019, but she has worked at Manufacturers Bank and Trust for nearly nine years. Prior to moving to Forest City, Carper lived in Clear Lake, where she was born and raised. She continues to work at MBT in information technology support and as a senior workflow specialist.

Carper informed council members that she wanted to serve the City of Forest City and thought that serving as a city council person would be a great way to do that. Carper noted that she is especially interested in working toward continued improvement of Forest City’s downtown area.

Carper swore to uphold the U.S. and State of Iowa Constitutions and to faithfully, and to the best of her ability, fulfill all duties as Ward 1 council person. Her term will run to Dec. 31, 2025. City Administrator Daisy Huffman said she will assist in acquainting Carper with office details at city hall as well as tours of city facilities.

While no action was taken at the meeting, council members and the mayor engaged in lengthy discussion regarding permit requests from city residents for solar panel installations. Huffman asked council members if they wanted to allow standing installations on the ground in town.

Mayor Ron Holland and several council members noted having some concerns about large solar panels on the ground as opposed to rooftops.

“The roof is the most logical place to have it,” said councilman Tony Mikes, noting that on properties in town “only so much sunlight reaches the ground.”

Huffman noted there are construction setback requirements for property lines of 20 feet from the front as well as six feet on the sides and back of properties. Electric department supervisor Duane Kuhn said that Forest City has net-metering for any such renewable generating installations. He said the electric meter “will actually spin backwards” if residents are using less than they are producing. He also noted that the interconnections are allowed, if interconnection requirements are met.

Huffman maintained that, if affixed to the roof, no building permit is typically required. However, anything that is stand-alone will need a permit, if it is a structure, she added. She noted that solar panels are increasingly becoming more common. When asked by council member Dan Davis, City Attorney Steve Bakke also said he did not believe the city has the authority to place a temporary moratorium on solar installations while it looks into the issue further.

Mayor Holland first recommended more research into the matter, studying what other communities are doing, potential for zoning options, and other things short of approaching the board of adjustment. He maintained he does not have an issue with them on the roof, although it looks a little different than shingles.

“I don’t want to see where we’ve got this whole town cluttered up, or maybe part of the town cluttered up with these panels,” Holland said.

A reluctant Holland came to the rescue by providing indoor garage space to house the city transit bus.

“Ron is our last resort,” Huffman said. “We started our taxi service in July of 2020. Our rented facility is no longer available, so there’s no place to park it. Val (Monson) has called everyone that has garage doors big enough.”

She said that the next-best, and only other offer to date, was for $250 per month. Holland will provide space for $150 per month with rent payments due on the 15th of each month.

“I told Daisy that I should be way down the list,” said Holland, noting that it is a month-to-month arrangement.

Council member Davis said that it is unlikely the city would get a better offer anytime soon. Huffman said it is also important to keep the vehicle housed inside to keep it out of snow, ice, and cold and so there is no tampering with its catalytic converter. Council members unanimously approved the lease agreement for housing the transit bus.

Adhering to requirements of Iowa State Code, the council adopted an ordinance amending its city code for alternative street vehicles, removing permit fees for ATVs and UTVs but not on golf carts ($5 per year).

“Our ordinance also covers golf carts,” Huffman said. “We can no longer charge a fee on the ATVs and UTVs. It basically says what State Code says.”

The Forest City Police Department has jurisdiction over the golf cart permits. Golf carts are inspected to ensure they meet city code requirements before an initial or renewal permit is issued.

Council members unanimously approved a fence agreement on city-owned land with 3M and Winnebago Industries, which has a 99-year lease there. It pertains to 3M moving its fence along the waterway behind 3M to higher ground. The fence was purchased by 3M through River City Fencing and 3M will mow and maintain the area around it.

Final action on the agreement was tabled at the prior council meeting. City Attorney Bakke amended language, which allows the fence to be removed at the city's discretion.

In other business, the council:

Approved the city’s fiscal year 2022 financial report to the Iowa Department of management. It includes a $12.7 ending fund balance as of June 30, 2022, well above $8.1 million that was budgeted.

Approved the city’s fiscal year 2022 street finance report to the Iowa Department of Transportation. It includes $1.4 in revenues, $1.3 million in expenses, and an ending balance of $691,870.

Was informed by Police Chief Tom Montgomery that officials have been informed that Country Thunder Iowa will not be returning to Forest City next summer. According to Montgomery, the country music festival will not be held in Iowa in 2023.