Forest City's Sheehan exemplifies rising pickleball popularity in North Iowa

Pickleball keeps growing in popularity in Forest City and other north central Iowa cities recently. Stephen Sheehan, 66, of Forest City is truly a poster child for the time, enthusiasm, and dedication many are dedicating to this unique sport.

Sheehan recently returned with a trifecta of gold medals (singles, men’s and mixed doubles) from the State Games of America held in Ames in late July. He competes in the 65-plus age group, but often faces much younger competitors whenever there is a lack of players his age.

“It’s a national tourney and because Iowa hosted it, I didn’t have to qualify as a resident,” said California native Sheehan of the Ames event. “There were teams there from California to Texas. I competed with a partner from Missouri. She is 70 and she did pretty well. We played similar styles and that helps.”

Sheehan said that he and his wife, Tamara, have now lived in the Forest City area for 16 winters. When they decided to move to Forest City, it was to be closer to her father.

Sheehan has always been active in sports. He completed in similar sports, including tennis in the 1980s, volleyball in the 1990s, and ping pong in the 21st century. He said badminton is something he didn’t play often, but it involves similar skill sets. Sheehan also participated in softball, baseball, football, pickup basketball games at the Forest City YMCA, and golf. Yet, he is a relative newcomer to pickleball, which often easily fills sports activity, competition, or social voids of people, wherever they are in life.

“I’d never heard of it five years ago,” Sheehan said. “After seeing it on Facebook, I got the bug. I worked for different corporations and had participated in corporate games in other sports when I was in California. In the 1970s and 1980s, there were corporations that built gyms and courts on campus.”

Sheehan said pickleball was a good transition from pickup games in other sports for him. He called it good for hand-eye coordination, exercise, and an aerobic workout after playing for a while. He’s become so invested in the sport that he regularly competes across much of Iowa and Minnesota. He created his own indoor pickleball court. Its dimensions and the net are regulation and there is an adjacent gym. His personal court and gym are located in the former Mosaic building Sheehan purchased at 106 West Park Street on the south end of town.

“It took COVID to get a court set up in here,” Sheehan said. “I couldn’t go to the gym. I like to work out.”

“You can’t hit lobs, because the ceilings are a little low, but we don’t hit a lot of lobs,” continued Sheehan during a recent workout and session with his pickleball practice partner, Don Furman. “The sidelines and baselines are a little tight. We still get our exercise in and there are no holes in the walls yet.”

Furman, who was a nationally ranked tennis table player at one point in his life, said he has played in some pickleball tournaments. Sheehan noted that the pickup games also contribute to fitness, friendships, and fun competitions at any age.

“He got me into this about four or five years ago,” Furman said. “I’ll do a few tournaments. I enjoy playing. It’s a lot of fun and everyone is really nice. It’s a social sport. It’s a good way to exercise without beating up your body.”

Sheehan described the sport’s no-volley kitchen area that extends seven feet on each side of the net. It is where players cannot hit the ball directly out of the air. The pickleball resembles a wiffle ball, with holes, comprised of plastics. A pickleball paddle is slightly larger than a ping pong paddle, often with a honeycomb-like composite surface. Many more companies are now producing paddles because of the tremendous growth of the sport.

“In doubles, I run to the kitchen line probably as fast as I can no matter what the play is,” said Sheehan of his tournament play, which is often against younger players. “I’m pretty competitive. To get a good game, they are usually 20 or 30 years younger than me. I play with lots of speed and power. Even when I played tennis, I was a baseliner. I play that sort of style in pickleball.”

“Stephen is an extremely aggressive player,” said Furman. “He hits balls hard. It throws a lot of people off balance.”

“It’s really growing in the area,” said Sheehan, noting that Barb Klett organizes pickup games in town and helped get him started in the sport. “Here in Forest City, we have four dedicated courts at Boman Park.”

“We try to play all year long and outdoors when the weather is cooperative,” said Klett, noting that locals started playing pickup games regularly less than a year after former tennis courts were dedicated to pickleball. That occurred on two courts about 10 years ago. Two additional pickleball courts were established there about six years ago.

“It was four tennis courts originally,” Klett said. “We’re just a group of people that get together. It’s just where people can come and play for fun. All levels are welcome. We were blessed. It was grant money through the Hanson Foundation that allowed us to do it.”

She noted that currently there is a core group of about 10 people who play consistently. They typically use three or all four of the courts at a time. Participants are not just from Forest City, but also towns such as Garner, Britt, and Titonka. Although the group does not host a tournament, Klett said visitors to the Winnebago Industries Grand National Rally typically inquire about playing. She said there are no club fees like large pickleball clubs that have formed in Mason City and, most recently, in Clear Lake.

“Now, I’m starting to go to Clear Lake and play with those groups,” Sheehan said. “It just started last year and now there’s probably at least 50 there already.”

He has also a regular member of the Mason City Pickleball Club in recent years. He described the play there as pretty intense, saying they usually play for hours.

“It’s probably about 80 people there,” he said. “They’re mostly older people, but the best player is like 15 or 16 years old. Both of his parents play, so it’s a family thing.”

Klett said people can find more information about playing in Forest City at the Forest City, Iowa, Pickleball Facebook page. They play on Tuesday and Thursday nights on the courts at Boman Park during seasonal weather. The Forest City Middle School gym hosts players during the winter on Wednesday nights, which is church night and precludes those ages 17 and under from playing there when school is in session. The Forest City YMCA has also been hosting players on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings. People can check the YMCA postings to see about possibly playing there on Wednesday nights, she noted.

“It’s growing again recently,” Klett said. “It’s supposed to be one of the fastest growing sports in the world, which I think is pretty cool. It’s a lot like tennis, easier on the body, low impact, good exercise, comradery, and simple rules. It’s very social.”

Sheehan agrees that many people derive social benefits from the sport.

“The social aspect of the game gets talked about a lot and it’s true,” Sheehan said. “I’ve made a lot of good friends in this sport. I don’t know exactly why, but I’ve met more really good friends than in any other sport.”