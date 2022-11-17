Forest City's school board faces redistricting changes prior to 2023 election

Members of the Forest City Board of Education held an initial discussion on pending redistricting changes at their Nov.14 meeting.

Due to a variance between the current largest director district and the current smallest director district of more than 10% following the 2020 census, redistricting is required by the Iowa Secretary of State. Changes must be approved by the board between Nov. 15 and May 15 of next year, according to Board Secretary Sara Meinders.

A reason cited for the redistricting is that the City of Forest City grew while populations for school board members in districts outside of Forest City declined. Some school board members asked how they might be impacted by the requirement to make changes. Meinders said that in the next school board election in 2023, school board members impacted by changes would need to run again in their new/correct district (based on place of residence), even if their term is not expiring.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann noted that Board President Gary Ludwig has been impacted twice by redistricting during his school board career. So, he may be able to offer insight to other Board members during their decision process on the matter.

The school district has been working closely with Jodi Flory of Cornerstone Geospatial Consulting on the redistricting that is required. Five draft plans, with maps, developed by Cornerstone Geospatial Consulting were presented to board members by Meinders at the meeting. She referenced proposed maps that tend to follow voter precincts quite closely.

Among those options, Meinders said Plan 3 is probably the most similar to the current districts. It has slightly higher population deviations than the others, but has fairly compact districts. In it, Flory chose the southwest precinct to pair with the Forest City area in Hancock County. It introduces an additional precinct split since a portion of Forest Township is included, as well as the split within Forest City. Other precinct splits occur in Mount Valley Township in Winnebago and a precinct in Hancock County that is split three ways.

Plan 1 has the lowest population deviations and contains the least amount of voting precinct splits. The Hancock County portion of Forest City is paired with the "District 9" voter precinct in its entirety. Flory recommended to the board that, to her, it is the preferred configuration within Forest City, since the boundaries follow precinct boundaries, and it avoids an additional split in the "District 7" voter precinct.

Plan 2 has slightly higher population deviations and less compact districts. It has Director Districts 2 and 5 following the county boundary, which makes for longer districts. However, Flory noted that the county line makes a logical boundary to follow.

Plan 4 would leave the entirety of Forest City in Director District 1, minus either a northwest or northeast voter precinct in Forest City (for Director District 3). Meinders noted it would result in everything outside of Forest City being represented on the school board by three people. Taking that even further, Plan 5 proposes single-member Director Districts (1-4) covering the City of Forest City. All districts would follow precinct boundaries within Forest City. The multi-member Director District (5) would cover the remaining areas of the school district.

Meinders said she sees Plan 5 as a pretty dramatic change. She noted there could be concerns about having less representation from outlying areas that are not in Forest City. No action was taken on the redistricting options as school board members will take time to study potential options. The topic will be discussed again at the board’s December meeting with a rough timeline to attempt a vote on the matter at the January meeting. The board has until May 15 to make its decision.

Therapy dog

Board members approved a number of the board’s written policies, including one pertaining to the district’s therapy dog, Tracker, acquired and trained by Forest City Middle School and High School Special Education Instructor Ryan Smith.

Smith and Tracker attended the meeting. Smith explained that Tracker, who also serves as his family pet, has been tremendously successful at helping some of the most debilitating issues with his students. He noted that Tracker went through a long process of certification to become a therapy dog.

“It’s an opportunity to throw a curveball in the classroom,” Smith said. “Now, we’ve got a dog. It’s a totally new classroom tool."

With the certification, Tracker can, and has, gone to assist in places outside of school such as care centers and hospitals.

“The general attitude is better,” Smith said. “Everyone is excited to see the dog in school. It keeps some of them from shutting down.”

Smith said his students include some high-energy kids, who can productively spend some of their energy playing with the dog.

“Mr. Smith is a kid whisperer,” FCHS Principal Ken Baker said. “We’ve had some kids over four or five years where it’s amazing, the skills and the confidence he’s imparted. He’s one of the best educators I’ve ever been around in terms of kids.”

Baker said that, much like Tracker, Smith has a quiet disposition. Smith credits much of the increased success with his students to his canine friend, saying it makes them eager to come to school every day.

Other business

In separate motions, board members unanimously authorized district administration to submit requests to the School Budget Review Committee for excess costs. The fund requests are related to limited English proficient students that go beyond regular instruction ($47,931), open-enrolled students who were not included in the previous year’s certified enrollment count ($164,052), and students who have exceeded five years of weighting that are included on the fall 2022 certified enrollment head count ($4,670).

In addition, the board unanimously approved the district’s continued sharing agreement for a social worker with the Osage Community School District for the 2022-23 school year.

The board also approved the following under the consent agenda:

Employee contracts - Jason Crail, Middle School History Club and Middle School Concessions; Breanne Johnson, Elementary Paraprofessional.

Employee resignations - Laurie Wencl, Paraprofessional (effective at the end of the school year).

Request(s) for resignation and early retirement at the end of the 2022-23 school year - Teresa Pietsch, K-12 Media; Lori Rollefson, 1st Grade Teacher; Kristeen Johnson, Elementary Reading Specialist; Debra Kleveland, Title I Teacher; Murray Anderson, High School Social Studies; Dan Rosacker, Middle School Guidance; Gail McCarthy, Middle School Special Education.