Forest City's new vet clinic being readied; business booming during COVID-19

Construction began in mid-September 2020 by building up the site to make it level. By the first of November, the foundations, underground piping and electrical, and main floor were complete and ready for construction. Since then, Holland Construction has had crews on site at 524 Nerem Dr. with the goal of completing the building construction by late spring.

Fjeld explained how, unlike some other businesses, the vet clinic business is booming during and due to COVID-19. He noted that animal shelters and dog breeders are running short on animals as more people want pets when they are confined at home. It has led to increased urgency for the larger facility.

“We’ve had many more pets and more business,” said Fjeld. “It has increased our workload, plus we have had to provide curbside service due to COVID since last May. We want our clients to like what’s happening here. It is for them too and will make for a much more enjoyable experience and better service.”

As of early February, interior construction at the new facility has continued with the building enclosed and comfortable, and in-floor heat being used. All interior rough-in plumbing, electrical wiring, and ducting was laid in place well enough for the interior walls to be built and covered with drywall.