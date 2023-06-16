Forest City Middle School teacher Ryan Friederich has been honored by the Computer Science Teaching Association of Iowa.
Friederich was selected as a 2023 Regional Teaching Excellence Award winner for his dedication to computer science education in Iowa. In addition to serving as a computer science teacher, Friederich is the Forest City E-Sports Coach.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rob Hillesland
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today