Forest City's electric improvements project completion is getting closer

On Oct. 18, the Forest City Council approved a fourth pay estimate of $122,029 to the contractor for the city's Phase 1D electric improvements project.

Oct. 8 was the original end date set for construction on the project. Electric department manager Duane Kuhn said the payment represents about 82 percent of the anticipated final contract price.

In August, this project was well behind schedule with only an estimated 26 percent of the work done, according to Kuhn.

The completed project will upgrade electric facilities in nine residential blocks of the city as well as commercial areas on the south side of Forest City near Winnebago Industries, CDI, and the Nerem Industrial Park.

Kuhn said that it is anticipated Nebcon could complete most of the work by the end of year, including an electric upgrade to accommodate recent tech upgrades at the Winnebago plant.

"That's not a big concern," Kuhn said. "They are at about 82 percent. They'll just have cleanup (work) to do."

Kuhn also noted that additional south substation capacitor banks installation is delayed until spring because two capacitors are "still in Asia somewhere" amidst shipping constraints. He said that another source company is also being sought for fuses on the project.

The substation work will improve south side power factors in the area where Winnebago Industries, 3M, and CDI facilities are located.

City clerk/administrator Daisy Huffman presented a progress report from McClure Engineering for the Rehabilitate Taxiway Lighting Project at the Forest City Municipal Airport.

"I visited with engineer," Huffman said. "They were supposed to start this week. They will be onsite (on Oct. 25) and it will take two weeks. They will be done with installation this fall."

Huffman noted that there is no cost to the city for this project, which will be paid through COVID-19 funding. She said that grass seeding will be done next spring.

Huffman also reported that Waldorf University has not entered into a previously discussed parking agreement with the city.

"It's on hold," she said. "There is nothing at this time."

The temporary, fall semester parking arrangement would have allowed university students to use 20 city parking spots on the west side of 11th Street, between J and I Streets, near the Boman Fine Arts Center.

In other business:

Mayor Barney Ruiter noted that Forest City police officer Keegan Carpenter has completed his Iowa Law Enforcement Academy training.

The council approved the terms of an engagement letter from Speer Financial, including $4,000 for municipal financial advisor services on the city's sewer system improvement project.

Council members approved a $20,569 Waldorf University TIF rebate.

Council members approved a $45,422 Westown Place Apartments TIF rebate.

The council approved a Class E liquor license for Uptown Liquor, LLC, 306 Highway 69 South, Forest City.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

