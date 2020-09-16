Forest City's dynamic offensive duo hopes to boost team to state tournament

Preparing to face a team with one star volleyball player can be difficult, but not impossible.
If a player dominates at one particular area of the game, the opposing defense can usually put together a game plan and do all it can to limit their effectiveness.
But two stars? That can make it close to impossible for a defense to plan.
For the Forest City volleyball team, the offense focuses around two main players, senior Kaylee Miller and junior Shae Dillavou. The pair led the team in kills last season, with an identical total of 223. This season, Dillavou leads the Indians with 74 kills, with Miller close behind at 64.
On Tuesday night, the pair helped lead the Indians to a dominant sweep of West Hancock, by set scores of 25-13, 25-14, and 25-11, with Dillavou leading the team with nine kills.
“Shae has said it before, we like to compete all the time, especially during practice,” Miller said. “It just shows in games. Shae is one of the best hitters on our team, so I have to give it up to her for making me push to be a better player as well.”
Miller and Dillavou form a duo that perplexes opposing teams. They play at opposite ends of the Indians’ front row, and thus pose a problem for opposing blockers. When the ball is in the air, defenses essentially have to guess which one of them will attempt the kill.
“We both get to work independently,” Dillavou said. “Being the outside hitter, we’re both the outlet, so we get more balls. I think that helps us.”
Both Dillavou and Miller are elite hitters, but each of them also brings defensive skills to the court. Dillavou has 37 digs this season, and Miller leads the team with 20 blocks. Individually, they would be valuable players. But together, they bring the team to a different level.
“We would love for people to look at our stats, and not know which of our hitters that they need to be looking at or worried about,” Forest City head coach Lacy Jerome said. “Those two have really stepped up in the last couple of years. They work really well together when they are in the front row. I just hope that when people are blocking them, they are kind of guessing, and not sure who is going to get the ball.”
Miller has been a fixture on the Indians' front line for the past several seasons. She broke into the starting lineup as a freshman, and as a senior, has taken over the mantle as the team’s emotional and offensive leader.
She also isn’t shy about letting her teammates know when she wants to see more from them.
“She has really high expectations for everyone, and herself as well,” Dillavou said. “She pushes us, and if we’re not working hard, she’s going to tell us and let us know so we can take practice to the next level.”
As a senior, Miller has extra motivation this season. She arrived in 2017, two years after the Indians’ last state tournament appearance. In her three-plus seasons in Forest City, the Indians have an overall 80-28 record, but have fallen in the regional tournament every year.
Jerome has seen a fire in Miller’s eyes for several years now, but with this season her final chance to go to a state tournament, her intensity and desire for success has been heightened.
“She really has had that look in her eye since her sophomore year,” Jerome said. “She was a leader in other ways, maybe not the vocal leader when she was younger, but she has really had that part of her personality for a long time. That is what I see in practice, and what we see in games out of her. That deep desire to make it as far as we can.”
Tuesday night’s win was a bounce-back victory of sorts, after the Indians’ dropped four of five matches on Saturday at the Osage Invitational. Forest City lost to three ranked teams in Osage, Waverly-Shell Rock, and Cedar Falls, but did manage to snag a 2-0 win over Charles City.
While the results in the win column weren't ideal, Jerome said that the team learned a lot about itself when it went up against those top teams, and took plans to apply those lessons over the coming weeks.
“We learned a couple really great things about ourselves at that tournament," Jerome said. "It wasn't in the win category, but we walked away with some really good things. We set a new bar for ourselves and have higher expectations. We had tonight, and we have a tournament this weekend as well, so it'll be fun to see where we measure after a weekend of good teams."
Forest City will play six teams this Saturday at home, in the Forest City Tournament. The first match will come against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, at 9 a.m.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
