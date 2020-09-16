Forest City's dynamic offensive duo hopes to boost team to state tournament

“We both get to work independently,” Dillavou said. “Being the outside hitter, we’re both the outlet, so we get more balls. I think that helps us.”

Both Dillavou and Miller are elite hitters, but each of them also brings defensive skills to the court. Dillavou has 37 digs this season, and Miller leads the team with 20 blocks. Individually, they would be valuable players. But together, they bring the team to a different level.

“We would love for people to look at our stats, and not know which of our hitters that they need to be looking at or worried about,” Forest City head coach Lacy Jerome said. “Those two have really stepped up in the last couple of years. They work really well together when they are in the front row. I just hope that when people are blocking them, they are kind of guessing, and not sure who is going to get the ball.”

Miller has been a fixture on the Indians' front line for the past several seasons. She broke into the starting lineup as a freshman, and as a senior, has taken over the mantle as the team’s emotional and offensive leader.

She also isn’t shy about letting her teammates know when she wants to see more from them.