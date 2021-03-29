Forest City's Dillavou named Iowa's Middle Level Principal of the Year

Zach Dillavou is described by his colleagues as a decision-maker, collaborator, visionary and courageous leader, and an educator who has led major initiatives such as laptop distribution to all students, focus on literacy, and standards-based learning.

On March 29, the Forest City Community School District announced that the Forest City Middle School Principal was named the 2021 Iowa Middle Level Principal of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.

A committee of Iowa middle level principals selected Dillavou, who will be recognized at the association’s annual conference in August.

"Zach Dillavou is an outstanding administrator and his actions are always about what is best for all students," said Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann. "He has an amazing gift with regard to his ability to connect with kids and places a high focus on character and team-building activities between students and faculty."

Under Dillavou's leadership, the Forest City Middle School ranks as a high performing school per Iowa school performance profiles and is just .94 points away from Iowa’s top ranking of exceptional performing school.