Forest City's Dillavou named Iowa's Middle Level Principal of the Year

Zach Dillavou is described by his colleagues as a decision-maker, collaborator, visionary and courageous leader, and an educator who has led major initiatives such as laptop distribution to all students, focus on literacy, and standards-based learning.
On March 29, the Forest City Community School District announced that the Forest City Middle School Principal was named the 2021 Iowa Middle Level Principal of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.
A committee of Iowa middle level principals selected Dillavou, who will be recognized at the association’s annual conference in August.
"Zach Dillavou is an outstanding administrator and his actions are always about what is best for all students," said Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann. "He has an amazing gift with regard to his ability to connect with kids and places a high focus on character and team-building activities between students and faculty."
Under Dillavou's leadership, the Forest City Middle School ranks as a high performing school per Iowa school performance profiles and is just .94 points away from Iowa’s top ranking of exceptional performing school.
Dillavou has served as Forest City’s middle school principal since 2008. He previously served as high school associate principal/activities director, beginning in 2004.
He began his teaching career as a fifth grade teacher at Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District. He received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Buena Vista University and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Drake University.
"It is an honor to be representing School Administrators of Iowa and specifically the students and staff of the Forest City Middle School," Dillavou said. "I feel very fortunate to be able to team with such a positive, caring, dedicated team of teachers, administrators, school board members and support personnel to serve our students. I am appreciative of all the support provided to our school by the families and community members in the Forest City Community School District."
Dillavou also thanked students for working to give their best efforts and do what is right each day.
School Administrators of Iowa, a statewide organization founded in 1987, represents more than 1,800 Iowa educational administrators. Its mission is to support, encourage and develop Iowa’s educational leaders and learners.