Forest City's COVID-safe event is holiday success

Even with strict COVID-19 restrictions, it almost seemed like a regular Christmas celebration in downtown Forest City on Dec. 12.
Almost.
The Forest City Chamber of Commerce held the first-ever holiday car cruise with local businesses decorating storefront windows, citizens decorating and parading with their vehicles, and local non-profit organizations promoting their causes and collecting free-will donations.
“We were really happy with the turnout and the event,” said chamber director Norma Hertzer. “More than 100 gift bags for kids were handed out and we took more than 30 letters for Santa, which was more than expected.”
Mojo Productions owned and operated by Jared Wingert of Britt, made arrangements for his local DJ crew to help with the event. Centered along the parade route, Mojo Productions provided holiday music, as well as events promotions and announcements.
Hertzer thanked Mojo Productions for its participation in the event, noting that Wngert has dynamic ways to keep the crowd interested and involved in events.
Most importantly, Hertzer stated that everyone got a jump on celebrating the holidays safely at the COVID-19 friendly celebration. She expressed hopes of returning to more traditional holiday events next year.
Participating non-profit groups included Brickstreet Theatre, Salvation Army, YMCA, United Way, Families of the Fallen, Rotary, Forest City Fine Arts Patrons, Forest City Sports Boosters, and North Iowa Food Bank. Volunteer group members of Forest City Connect handed out goodie bags to vehicles with children in front of the theatre.
Winners from among the many holiday decorated storefronts included Scoopy Doos for Best in Show, JR Renovations for Best Theme, and Bonnie Willis Studio for People’s Choice.
The winners from among 15 registrants participating in the car decorating contest were the Skjeie family in first place with a ‘Frozen’ theme, Tom and Ann Schott in second place with a Christmas Vacation theme, and the Hanna family in third place with a Grinch theme.
While the parade and viewing was supposed to last for only an hour between 4-5 p.m., Hertzer noted that many people were having "so much fun" that they stayed a bit longer.
Many area residents also joined in the parade and drove by the decorated storefronts even though they were not registered in the car decorating contest.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
