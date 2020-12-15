Forest City's COVID-safe event is holiday success

Participating non-profit groups included Brickstreet Theatre, Salvation Army, YMCA, United Way, Families of the Fallen, Rotary, Forest City Fine Arts Patrons, Forest City Sports Boosters, and North Iowa Food Bank. Volunteer group members of Forest City Connect handed out goodie bags to vehicles with children in front of the theatre.

Winners from among the many holiday decorated storefronts included Scoopy Doos for Best in Show, JR Renovations for Best Theme, and Bonnie Willis Studio for People’s Choice.

The winners from among 15 registrants participating in the car decorating contest were the Skjeie family in first place with a ‘Frozen’ theme, Tom and Ann Schott in second place with a Christmas Vacation theme, and the Hanna family in third place with a Grinch theme.

While the parade and viewing was supposed to last for only an hour between 4-5 p.m., Hertzer noted that many people were having "so much fun" that they stayed a bit longer.

Many area residents also joined in the parade and drove by the decorated storefronts even though they were not registered in the car decorating contest.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

