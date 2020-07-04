Forest City's conference title hopes dashed by Lake Mills

There was a lot on the line at Friday night's baseball game in Forest City. A rivalry, bragging rights and the Top of Iowa West Conference title, to be exact.
With a win, the Lake Mills baseball team would be crowned champions outright. In the other dugout, if Forest City won, the Indians would share the title with their opponents. It meant something to both teams.
"I've pitched here three times in a row, the last three years and I think every time was the conference title. We lost every time," Bulldog junior starting pitcher Casey Hanson said.
This year was different, as Lake Mills defeated Forest City, 6-3, earning the Bulldogs the top spot as Top of Iowa West Conference champions.
After earning at least a share of the title in Wednesday's win against North Iowa, head coach Chris Throne knew how important earning the outright championship was for him and his guys, especially against a good Forest City team.
"We haven't won in the last six times against them and it's been very good games. It almost would've taken a little bit away, just because we tied it for sure on Wednesday and didn't complete it today," Throne said.
The Indians had the Bulldogs sweating early, scoring three runs in the first inning. Sophomore Reese Moore hit a two-RBI double and crossed the plate himself to put Lake Mills into a hole.
Moore, one of the best batters in the state, also showed how tough he was on the mound for the first two innings. But the Bulldogs were able get after him in the third inning, scoring four runs and taking the lead.
After the first inning, Hanson settled down on the mound. He found a groove and didn't allow a run the rest of the way. He went the distance and finished with eight strikeouts and a win.
In the four-run third inning, the Indians gave away some freebies, walking a couple batters and making errors on hard hit balls.
"We made three or four errors and that's going to be pretty tough to recover from against a pitcher like they have," Forest City head coach Jeff Jerome said. "I'd like to say it looks a lot different if we make a couple plays in that inning, which are routine plays, but it is what it is."
Forest City wasn't able to score any more runs the rest of the game. Lake Mills scored one run in the fourth frame and another in the sixth before the game came to a close.
For Jerome and the Indians, although they didn't get the victory, the squad still played in a big game and got critical and valuable experience before the postseason.
"Any time you can get kids experience in a big game is important," Jerome said. "Every call is a big call, every pitch, every strike, every hit, every walk. Any time you can get that experience and emotions are high, that's going to be a big deal for high school kids."
Although the games can get intense in the rivalry, the two programs have mutual respect for each other and acknowledged that post-game.
"I have a ton of respect for those guys over there, the players and the coaching staff," Throne said. "I hope we get to enjoy it and then come right back to it and hopefully continue that momentum we have."
The Bulldogs improved to 10-2 with the win. The Indians drop to 5-7.
July 2
Clear Lake 11, Forest City 5: The Clear Lake baseball squad took down Forest City on Thursday night, 11-5, as a series of big offensive innings led the Lions to a win.
Clear Lake took the lead in the top of the fifth inning as the Lions scored five runs. The Lions then scored four more runs in the sixth, and two in the seventh to take an eight run lead. The Indians managed to score two in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't erase the deficit.
Austin Warnke led the way for the Lions with two hits, including a double, two runs scored, and two stolen bases. For Forest City, sophomore Reese Moore hit an RBI double, and is now hitting .560 on the season.
July 1
Bishop Garrigan 10, Forest City 0: The Bishop Garrigan baseball squad walloped Forest City on Wednesday night by a 10-0 score.
Garrigan senior Marcus Plathe held the Indians to just one hit over six innings, while the Golden Bears offense put up nine hits in support. Senior Colby Graves had three of those hits, along with two RBI. Sophomore Truman Knudtson had the only hit of the night for Forest City.
With the win, Garrigan improved to 2-3 in conference play. Forest City fell to 4-1 in Top of Iowa competition, but will still play Lake Mills on Friday for a share of the conference title.
June 30
Forest City 10, West Hancock 3: The Forest City baseball team walloped West Hancock on Tuesday night by a 10-3 score, as the Indians stayed undefeated in conference play.
The Eagles held a 3-0 lead over the Indians as the teams went into the bottom of the fifth inning, but an eight-run outburst from Forest City put the team on top for good.
Sophomore Truman Knudtson finished with a team-high four hits for the Indians, while senior Derek Froendt drove in two RBI.
For West Hancock, sophomore Braden Walk had a team-high three hits and two RBI, along with a pair of stolen bases.
With the win, Forest City improved to 5-4 on the season, but their 4-0 conference mark has the team tied with Lake Mills atop the Top of Iowa West.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
