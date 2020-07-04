Forest City's conference title hopes dashed by Lake Mills

Moore, one of the best batters in the state, also showed how tough he was on the mound for the first two innings. But the Bulldogs were able get after him in the third inning, scoring four runs and taking the lead.

After the first inning, Hanson settled down on the mound. He found a groove and didn't allow a run the rest of the way. He went the distance and finished with eight strikeouts and a win.

In the four-run third inning, the Indians gave away some freebies, walking a couple batters and making errors on hard hit balls.

"We made three or four errors and that's going to be pretty tough to recover from against a pitcher like they have," Forest City head coach Jeff Jerome said. "I'd like to say it looks a lot different if we make a couple plays in that inning, which are routine plays, but it is what it is."

Forest City wasn't able to score any more runs the rest of the game. Lake Mills scored one run in the fourth frame and another in the sixth before the game came to a close.

For Jerome and the Indians, although they didn't get the victory, the squad still played in a big game and got critical and valuable experience before the postseason.