Forest City's 2022 graduates celebrate achievement, anticipate future success

Forest City High School graduates resembled their Class of 2022 motto, “Looking ahead, but remembering our past,” during their May 22 commencement ceremony in the high school gymnasium.

“It’s important to recognize the hard work and dedication,” said Master of Ceremonies Shae Dillavou in her welcome remarks, before transitioning. “Often, we get so caught up in what we’re doing that we don’t recognize important moments. Each individual who has improved our lives deserves a ‘thank you.’”

The FCHS concert choir, under the direction of Annika Andrews, performed “I lived, I Hope You Dance,” and “The Time of My Life.”

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann cited a notable quote, “graduation is not the end, but the beginning.” He thanked the graduating class members as well as their parents and guardians for them achieving their diplomas.

Academic gold medal recipient and multi-sport athlete throughout high school, Keevan Jones spoke on “Remembering Our Past.”

“Sports has taught me that accomplishments are not self-worth,” Jones said. “People will remember you more by the way you treated them than by the number of titles or medals you have won.”

She also said that “hitting rock bottom is okay because rock is a strong foundation to build on,” noting the importance of getting outside of a personal comfort zone in the pursuit of success.

Another FCHS academic gold medal recipient and athlete, Daniel Hovinga spoke about “Looking Ahead.”

“As we head into our lives, we know we are rooted in a caring community that we can always come home to,” Hovinga said.

Hovinga urged fellow graduates to set and strive to achieve goals for navigating their paths, so they can discover “that next step” in each of their lives. He said constants in life such as family, friends, religion, and core values will facilitate adaptation to inevitable changes in today’s world.

“Be ready to adjust the sails, when winds require change,” Hovinga said.

Abigail Segerstrom provided thank you remarks on behalf of the 2022 Class.

“It’s crazy to think this is really it,” Segerstrom said. “Each of you put so much into your high school experience.”

She too asked graduates to appreciate the moment and be thankful for their family members, friends, classmates, educators, and community members. She thanked the school district’s custodial staff, bus drivers, fine arts patrons, and members of the military, Forest City Sports Boosters Club and Forest City Education Foundation. She said churches have provided Forest City students with faith and encouragement and have prayed for them.

“I pray that God bless all of you,” she said.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

