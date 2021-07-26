Forest City's 2021 Puckerbrush Days features well-known faces, events

Puckerbrush Days returned to Forest City on July 23-24 with Winnebago and Hancock Counties’ emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington serving as parade grand marshal in its return from last year’s COVID-19 cancellation.
Buffington had his wife, Keila, at his side in the July 24 parade. He utilized a golf cart adorned with the names of county public health staff such as Allison Rice of Winnebago County Health and Chelcee Schleuger of Hancock County Community Health plus public health partners such as area pharmacies, long-term care facilities and assisted living centers, EMS, hospitals, doctors and nurses for their efforts through the pandemic.
The Minnesota Vikings SKOL Line was also on hand to perform for crowds gathered from across north central Iowa. Little Miss Maya Sunde, 5, and Little Mister Duke Duenow, 6, rode as local royalty in a red convertible. Upon being named Little Miss the night before, Sunde said she had never vied for Little Miss before and that she wanted to ride in the parade.
Farmer Cooperative Association’s large chemical sprayer was tall enough to barely clear some tree tops as it was driven down Forest City’s South Clark Street in the parade – something rarely seen downtown.
The night before, a pet parade was held with 3-year-old Sage Bartelson and his Yorkshire terrier, Ari, along with 7-year-old Elsa Bartelson and her Yorkshire terrier, Nora, taking home top honors at the animal parade. Also on July 23, 15 local youngsters competed for Puckerbrush Little Miss and Mister.
Little Mister Duenow, when asked what he liked best about Forest City, said that Scoopy Doos (ice cream shop) was his favorite thing. Little Miss Sunde said she likes Forest City’s swimming pool best. Duenow is the son of Keith and Heather Duenow. Sunde is the daughter of Ryne and Amy Sunde
Linsey Current, Forest City Rotary President who has served on the Puckerbrush Days committee for five years, said the committee has spent several months preparing for the Little Miss/Mister and other Puckerbrush events.
“Everything went really well,” said Current. “We had a few more participants (Little Miss/Mister) this year and are glad because we could not do it last year.”
Current said the Little Miss and Mister contestants submitted their answers to various questions in advance for judges to review along with their stage performance when answering the same questions in front of a crowd.
When Current asked 7-year-old Tate Johnson what he would like to be when he grows up, he said he would like to be a police officer. Johnson is the son of Mike and Heather Johnson. Teryn Branstad, 7, daughter of Rachel Swanson and Jordan Branstad, said she hopes to be a teacher.
Other 2021 Little Miss and Mister participants included 5-year-old Lucas Schulz and 6-year-old Jacob Schulz, sons of Dustin and Tara Schulz; 7-year-old Owen Duenow (Keith and Heather Duenow); 5-year-old Dominic Boucher and 7-year-old Tyler Boucher, sons of Dakota and Samantha Holt/Steve and Angel Boucher; 6-year-old Elyse Zrostlik, daughter of Seth and Hilary Zrostlik; 7-year-old Reagyn Helm, daughter of Adam and Trista Helm; 6-year-old Emersyn Cobb, daughter of Kim Cobb and Zack Larson; 5-year-old Delany Harriman, daughter of Matt and Abby Harriman; 7-year-old Emri Sunde (Ryne and Amy Sunde); and 5-year-old Hazel Jackson, daughter of Adam and Trichelle Jackson.
Other highlights included a 3k run/walk/wag for people and pets, a municipal band performance, and free watermelon feed. A July 24 community picnic at Pammel Park featured some traditional outdoor games, including potato sack and three-legged races, giant checkers and Jenga, and a pie-eating contest. The community picnic social event was a new addition from the last Puckerbrush Days. A fireworks extravaganza after dusk concluded the day’s celebrations.
Many Winnebago Grand National Rally visitors shared in the fun of this year’s Puckerbrush Days celebration, as well.
