Forest City's 2021 Puckerbrush Days features well-known faces, events

Little Mister Duenow, when asked what he liked best about Forest City, said that Scoopy Doos (ice cream shop) was his favorite thing. Little Miss Sunde said she likes Forest City’s swimming pool best. Duenow is the son of Keith and Heather Duenow. Sunde is the daughter of Ryne and Amy Sunde

Linsey Current, Forest City Rotary President who has served on the Puckerbrush Days committee for five years, said the committee has spent several months preparing for the Little Miss/Mister and other Puckerbrush events.

“Everything went really well,” said Current. “We had a few more participants (Little Miss/Mister) this year and are glad because we could not do it last year.”

Current said the Little Miss and Mister contestants submitted their answers to various questions in advance for judges to review along with their stage performance when answering the same questions in front of a crowd.

When Current asked 7-year-old Tate Johnson what he would like to be when he grows up, he said he would like to be a police officer. Johnson is the son of Mike and Heather Johnson. Teryn Branstad, 7, daughter of Rachel Swanson and Jordan Branstad, said she hopes to be a teacher.