Forest City YMCA to offer new program to help reduce dementia risk

The Forest City Family YMCA will host a new program on way to reduce the risk of dementia on Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. this Sept. 15 through Nov. 17.

Dementia is a devastating condition that can wreak havoc on a person’s physical, mental, emotional, social and financial well-being. Mounting evidence shows that making simple lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of developing dementia by up to 70 percent.

Unlocking Brain Fitness: Keys to Dementia (KEYS) is a 10-week, evidence-based course developed by doctors with research from the CDC, WHO and the Lancet Commission. The goal of KEYS is to reduce the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias by providing participants with the information, resources and support needed to adopt positive lifestyle behaviors.

“While there is no cure for dementia, we have a growing body of evidence pointing to the fact that many dementias can be delayed or even prevented,” said Betsy Marmaras, facilitator of the KEYS program at the Forest City Family YMCA. “Over the course of 10 weeks, our community-based program will guide participants through a series of programs that help them identify risk factors, manage chronic diseases, and make lifestyle changes that can preserve their memory and cognitive skills.”

KEYS was developed by Dr. Patricia Quinlisk, Iowa Epidemiologist Emeritus, in tandem with a medically based program offered by Dr. Yogesh Shah, geriatrician and chief medical officer at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines. The program draws on medical research conducted by the National Institutes of Health and the World Health Organization, as well as other scientific evidence-based research.

Cost of the program is $95 with some scholarships available. Each week, the class will focuson one of the behavior risk factors associated with dementia, including diet and nutrition, exercise, sleep, medication, chronic disease management, cognitive function, socialization, water intake, hearing, and stress management.

Participants will hear from subject matter experts, set goals for behavior change, and take advantage of one-on-one sessions with dietitians, pharmacists, fitness professionals and wellness coaches. Access to an exercise program is included in the program, and participants who complete the program receive ongoing coaching and support.

KEYS is designed for people who do not have a diagnosis of dementia or significant cognitive decline. Participants should be motivated and have the ability to set goals, make behavior changes and participate fully in class activities. The program is open to anyone in the community who does not have a cognitive impairment diagnosis.