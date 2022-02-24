Forest City YMCA still going strong after 35 years, COVID-19 pandemic

The Forest City YMCA celebrated its 35-year anniversary in February, which included building tours for the public and free 35th birthday cake for all takers on Feb. 21.

“I’ve been with the ‘Y’ for the entire 35 years,” said Bruce Mielke, executive director since 1996. “I was hired as programs director. The annual operating budget was probably $400,000 and there were probably 20-30 staff persons. Now, it’s $1.8 million and we employee 75 staff.”

He noted longstanding YMCA “frames for action” that have endured the best and worst of times, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Those guiding principles are youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

“COVID was very hard on a lot of businesses,” Mielke said. “People were not as confident coming into a place like this. We had a sound financial footing. We had no debt and didn’t have to make debt service payments when we lost about 25 percent of our membership. But what we see right now is an appetite for youth programs, which seems to be coming back quick. Program registration is strong. Membership has stabilized and is coming back slower.”

The Forest City YMCA opened its doors in February 1987 due to the vision and generosity of Winnebago Industries founder John K. Hanson and his wife, Luise. They donated the necessary funds for the building that also houses the Waldorf University Fieldhouse.

Mielke cited a $1 million expansion about 20 years ago, which added 20,000 square feet of additional space and provided more alternatives to keep the local YMCA relevant going forward. However, the biggest positive Mielke has seen in his tenure may be the 2018 expansion of the YMCA’s child care programs, which put it on even stronger financial footing prior to the pandemic.

“We took a deep dive into child care and expanded the services,” Mielke said. “It changed our business. That first year, we saw a source of revenue greater than what we generated in membership fees. That was something I thought I would never see.”

Building upon the Y's traditional caring for children after school and when school is not in session, the YMCA starting taking in a much larger number of children ranging in age, mostly, from babies to third-grade students.

“Every day, at three different sites, we serve somewhere from 150-170 kids,” Mielke said. “We kept the child care open throughout the pandemic, but it probably dropped off by about one-third. It was important to parents who still had to leave home to go to work.”

The three childcare sites include a downtown location near Immanuel Lutheran Church, which is for children age six weeks to 3 years old, as well as a childcare wing at Forest City Elementary School for ages 4-5 and space within the YMCA for school-age children. Mielke noted the non-profit organization’s successful partnership with the Forest City Community School District in getting the kids to and from school.

“Every day after school, we have about 50 grade school aged kids waiting for Mom and Dad to pick them up,” Mielke said.

The YMCA’s tradition of offering fresh and relevant programs aligned with its three focus areas continued unabated last summer. It opened the Clubhouse, which features a large, durable screen, projector, and computer interconnection. It can be used for playing virtual reality golf. The room also has a number of street bike trainers, which attach to the back wheels of bikes. They connect to computer programs and provide a realistic biking experience during simulations that can take bikers on a virtual journey to anyway in the world, while achieving a good workout. The devices clamp down tighter on the back wheel when a biker is going uphill.

Movies can be streamed on the large screen for kids’ viewing pleasure and there are plans for an Indy car racing program in the near future.

“It just started this summer,” Mielke said. “Really, it’s a way of coping with everything that happened during the pandemic and we’re able to use federal COVID funds.”

Also this summer, YMCA staff transformed a large group fitness room near the front of the building into a weight room. Mielke said the change was made because the interest in participating in large fitness classes has waned as a result of the pandemic. So, the change was made.

Just past the racquetball courts, YMCA staff is preparing for the next transformation that could be completed in the next 2-3 months.

“It is going to be a skilled trade center for upper grade school and middle school youth,” Mielke said. “We will work in conjunction with the NIACC trade school.” He said it will help provide students with skills in trades such as plumbing, electrical, and welding.

A wall will be removed to open a back room to an adjacent shop and provide the needed space. The YMCA is also partnering with Kingland Construction on the project.

In a small group training room, Teresa Coombs worked with Peter Wilson, Ezra Thompson, and Dirk Zeman, who were practicing Kenpo Karate technique. Coombs has been a karate instructor for 31 years in California, Utah, Singapore, and Iowa. The room is used for various martial arts as well as middle school strength and agility training, plus a unique “Delay the Disease” program designed for elderly persons to push back the ravages of Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and more.

The latest technological innovations can be found in the YMCA’s upstairs Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics lab room. It is still set up for robotics following a recently ended season of youth competitions, displaying competitive robotics fields for youth in grades 4-7 and 8-12. Competitors program robots with tablet devices. Last fall, the YMCA hosted a tech challenge tournament with 13 teams from across the state.

Children can learn how to program and use two 3D printers obtained in the last two years as well as a laser-cutter. This allows for needed parts to be made in-house at times. Robotics represents only a fraction of the full scope of activities in the STEM room throughout the year.

Forest City Director of business operations Krista Hovinga said people really wanted to come to see all the local YMCA has to offer on Feb. 21. Staff decorated for the celebration and greeted visitors.

“We had a lot of cake and balloons, old photos set out, and archives opened up for people to see,” Mielke said. “We provided tours of the building so people could see what really happens behind the front area. What I heard from the tours that I led was that they could not believe the YMCA did all this. Many were astounded by the sheer number of offerings we have. We offer so many programs that it’s hard to get a handle on it.”

He said that the YMCA is regularly working on new programming and initiatives and updating its program areas. He noted that too many people think of it being a gym and pool, when it is so much more.

“We have stayed relevant to the needs of today,” Mielke said. “We’re current with what families are looking for now. We’ve kept up with the latest for programs, equipment, and appearance. We have not fallen behind. Thirty-five years old and we’ve had major facility expansions and no capital debt and no operating debt over the years.

In addition to leisure times, the YMCA’s indoor pool is used year-round for swim lessons and programs. The Forest City Parks and Recreation Department also offers summer swim lessons in its outdoor pool, but there seems to be plenty of local interest in lessons at both sites.

“We just opened another offering of swim lessons and it filled up on the first day,” Mielke said.

The Forest City YMCA is governed by a volunteer board of directors, elected by membership (age 18 and above) at the YMCA’s annual meeting.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0