The Forest City YMCA has named Cindy Rosa as its new chief executive officer, effective June 26.

Selected by the YMCA Board of Directors following an extensive search, Rosa will succeed Bruce Mielke, who is set to retire in mid-June. In her new role, Rosa will be responsible for leading the Y’s strategic initiatives related to the capital campaign, increasing membership, and family programming.

“Throughout a very competitive search process, Cindy demonstrated a tremendous vision and sense of energy for the Forest City YMCA that match the needs of the community and organization,” Board Chair Mike Gatlin said. “Cindy’s diverse YMCA experience in programming, membership, and leadership roles bodes very well for the continued growth of the organization – and as a board we are convinced that Cindy will provide fantastic leadership for years to come.”

Rosa comes to the YMCA with 24 years of experience at five different YMCAs in three states. Rosa’s past roles include summer day camp director, program director, membership and marketing director, associate executive director, interim chief executive officer, and development director.

Currently, Rosa serves as the senior director of development and engagement for the YMCA of the Okobojis. Additionally, Rosa has been responsible for several successful annual campaigns, writing and managing more than 30 grants. She helped raise over $8 million toward the completion of a capital campaign for Camp Foster YMCA and the Bedell Family YMCA. Rosa oversees the areas of membership and youth child care programs for the Bedell Family YMCA. She has had direct responsibility for budgeting and fiscal management, developing team members, and building community partnerships.

The YMCA is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Across the United States, 2,700 YMCAs engage 22 million men, women, and children regardless of age, income, or background.