Forest City wrestling perfect at Dick Kennedy Duals

The Forest City wrestling team went 4-0 on Saturday in the Dick Kennedy Duals at Webster City.
The Indians downed Roland-Story 58-21, Webster City 43-36, Woodward-Granger 56-21, and Cedar Rapids Xavier 54-23.
You have free articles remaining.
Against Roland-Story, winners for Forest City were: Reese Moore (182 pounds) by forfeit, Carson Buffington (220) by fall at 1:03, Austin Kelso (285) by fall at 1:23, Kellen Moore (113) by 10-2 decision, Brock Moore (120) by forfeit, Austin Kirschbaum (132) by fall at 5:04, Kaleb Umbaugh (138) by forfeit, Hayden Hoffmeyer (145) by fall at 1:57, Wyatt Gelhaus (152) by forfeit, and Kristian Gunderson (160) by fall at 3:50.
Against Webster City, winning for the Indians were: Reese Moore (182) by fall at 1:09, Austin Kelso (285) by fall at 36 seconds, Kellen Moore (113) by fall at 5:22, Brock Moore (120) by 10-1 major decision, Ethan Sesker (126) by fall at 3:00, Kaleb Umbaugh (138) by 10-6 decsion, Hayden Hoffmeyer (145) by fall at 3:57, and Kristian Gunderson (152) by fall at 3:36.
Against Woodward-Granger, winners for Forest City were: Austin Kelso (285) by fall at 4:29, Kellen Moore (113) by fall at 2:20, Brock Moore (120) by fall at 1:28, Ethan Sesker (126) by fall at 39 seconds, Kaleb Umbaugh (138) by fall at 1:25, Hayden Hoffmeyer (145) by fall at 3:22, Kristian Gunderson (152) by 9-1 major decision, Reese Moore (182) by fall at 1:02, and Drake Freeman (195) by 15-7 major decision.
Against Cedar Rapids Xavier, winners for Forest City were: Austin Kelso (285) by fall at 20 seconds, Kellen Moore (113) by fall at 36 seconds, Brock Moore (120) by fall at 27 seconds, Ethan Sesker (126) by fall at 1:15, Austin Kirschbaum (132) by fall at 3:45, Hayden Hoffmeyer (145) by fall at 1:34, Reese Moore (182) by fall at 2:32.