Forest City, West Hancock students' artwork included in MacNider exhibition

Return to Art is the theme of the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum's 38th annual Youth Art Month Exhibition. The display is now open in the Center Space Gallery of the Mason City museum.

This year the spotlight shines on Forest City, West Hancock, and other area high school students in grades 9-12.

Student artists whose work has been selected for inclusion in the exhibition will be honored at a reception and recognition ceremony at the museum at 11 a.m. on March 5. The reception will be hosted by Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary sorority for women in education. The event is free and open to the general public.

This year’s exhibition features artwork from high school students at Belmond-Klemme, Central Springs, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont, Mason City, Newman Catholic, West Fork and West Hancock High Schools.

The purpose of Youth Art Month is to emphasize the value of art education for all students and to encourage support for quality school art programs. Demonstrated outcomes of art education are the development of critical thinking skills, self-esteem, appreciation of the work of others, self-expression and cooperative working skills.

Art teachers from Central Rivers Area Education Agency and Clear Lake Regional Office schools were invited to enter artwork from their students. Sixty-three works from eight schools were selected for this year’s show. The exhibition continues through April 9.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday as well as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

