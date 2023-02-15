The Forest City Water Department was recently awarded with a 2021 Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The award recognizes community water systems that achieve optimal fluoride levels for 12 consecutive months.

Ninety-six community water systems in Iowa have been awarded for fluoridation in 2021. The CDC recognizes water fluoridation as one of ten great public health achievements of the 20th century. It continues to be important today, preventing approximately 25% of cavities in both children and adults, according to a news release.

The City of Forest City is being recognized for its continued commitment to providing clean water to the community, which includes the adjustment of fluoride levels to the recommended level of 0.70mg/L.

“Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens,” Forest City Administrator/Clerk Daisy Huffman said. “It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults. We acknowledge the dedication and commitment of our Water Department that prioritizes fluoridation for Forest City.”