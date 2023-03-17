Representatives from the City of Forest City and Waldorf University will host a public meeting at 5 p.m. on March 21 in the NSB Bank Community Room.

This meeting will provide an update on the proposed partnership for joint libraries. A partnership is considering the use of the Waldorf University Luise V. Hanson Library for future joint libraries there. This proposal was reached based upon findings of a committee studying public library alternatives in the past year.

Opened in 2005, Waldorf’s Luise V. Hanson Library has 15,543 square feet of space on two main levels and a foyer. The current Forest City Public Library has just 4,400 square feet total. In a Jan. 24 special meeting, the Forest City Library Board and City Council approved commencing a partnership with the Waldorf University to pursue this joint library proposal.

At the public meeting, there will be time allotted to answer questions.