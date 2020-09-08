Forest City volleyball remains perfect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City volleyball team kept its record perfect with a 3-0 win on Thursday over North Union. The Indians claimed victory in dominant fashion, with set scores of 25-12, 25-8, and 25-10.

Junior Shae Dillavou led the way on offense with 12 kills, followed closely by senior Kaylee Miller, who had nine and led the team with three blocks. Senior Ellie Caylor had a team-high 10 digs on the night, as the Indians scored their second sweep of the year.

Forest City will play its next match on Tuesday, against North Iowa.

