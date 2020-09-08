 Skip to main content
Forest City volleyball remains perfect
Forest City volleyball remains perfect

Forest City high school gym

The Forest City logo inside the high school gym on the basketball court.

 Jesusa Christians

The Forest City volleyball team kept its record perfect with a 3-0 win on Thursday over North Union. The Indians claimed victory in dominant fashion, with set scores of 25-12, 25-8, and 25-10.

Junior Shae Dillavou led the way on offense with 12 kills, followed closely by senior Kaylee Miller, who had nine and led the team with three blocks. Senior Ellie Caylor had a team-high 10 digs on the night, as the Indians scored their second sweep of the year.

Forest City will play its next match on Tuesday, against North Iowa.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556. 

