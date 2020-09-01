Forest City volleyball dominates Eagle Grove

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City volleyball team dominated Eagle Grove on Thursday night, as the Indians swept aside the Eagles in three sets by scores of 25-8, 25-3, and 25-9.

Senior Kennedy Baker led the way on offense for Forest City, with 12 assists and seven kills. Senior Ellie Caylor had a team-high 10 digs on the night.

Senior Alyson Walker had 11 aces in 31 service attempts, and hit 93.5 percent of her serves. She also finished the night with eight assists.

With the loss, Eagle Grove fell to 0-3, while Forest City went to 1-0. The Indians' next match will come on Tuesday against GHV.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

