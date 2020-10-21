Forest City volleyball advances past GHV

There was no shortage of energy in Forest City's gym on Wednesday night.
Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) collided in the Class 3A, Region 5 volleyball semifinal, but it was the Top of Iowa West conference champion Indians who came out with a victory in three straight sets.
"Defensively we had a lot of block touches and the back row just had a ton of digs," head coach Lacy Jerome said. "Just consistent and very reliable. Didn't really have to guess what we were going to be able to do tonight."
In the first matchup between the two teams early in the season, the Cardinals actually beat the Indians in the first set, before losing the next three. Jerome, Top of Iowa West Coach of the Year, knew it would be important to set the tone early with a win.
Forest City was able to do that, dominating GHV, 25-7, in the opening set.
"Tonight, to really reverse that and take charge was just what we needed to do," Jerome said.
The Cardinals fought back and made it close in the second set, but the Indians made a late-game run and won the set, 25-17. The Indians took the match win with a 25-18 victory in the last set.
Senior Kaylee Miller led the Indians with 14 kills and junior Shae Dillavou had 12. Senior Alyson Walker had 35 assists and Ellie Caylor posted 14 digs. Caylor actually went over the 1,000 career digs mark in Monday's win over Clear Lake.
"It's really exciting and I couldn't do it without my coaches and teammates pushing me in practice to get better," Caylor said. "I just want to say they helped me get that and it wasn't just an individual thing."
The loss puts an end to GHV's season. Head coach Meriel Leavy acknowledged the ups and downs of a 10-11 season.
"For me as a coach, it was a lot of learning," Leavy said. "For our girls, it was great to see them all bond together and come together during games. You could see in the games we were there, we were on, and in the games that we just couldn't quite make it all the way, we weren't quite there."
For Forest City, a matchup with first-ranked Osage awaits. The Indians will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday against the Green Devils at Central Springs.
