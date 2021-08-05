Forest City Veterinary Clinic set to reopen at new, larger location Aug. 10

“The reason we were delayed for moving in is because we were waiting on furniture, including the (large) reception desk to be completed,” Mullins said. “That furniture has been placed and we have the final electrical and plumbing to finish right before our big move.”

They unveiled the new Forest City Veterinary Clinic logo being used throughout the new clinic building and on a new site sign outside.

Moving from the 3,500 square-foot vet clinic building at 35058 180th Ave. in Forest City to the new-structure estimated $900,000 facility of about 6,300 square feet offers many advantages. The front lobby and waiting area features spacious windows for south-side natural daylight and that long awaited front reception desk that measures 17 feet across.

There are five examination rooms and a “comfort room” for terminal animals with a separate exit on the east side of the building to respect the privacy of families.

“We also have been looking to hire another veterinarian," Mullins said. “Unfortunately, due to the shortage of veterinarians compared to needed jobs, this has been unsuccessful thus far. This would be a great opportunity for someone to join our team now as there is so much growth potential in an already very established and highly reputable practice.”