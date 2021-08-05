Forest City Veterinary Clinic set to reopen at new, larger location Aug. 10

The Forest City Veterinary Clinic is set to open to the public in its new state-of-the-art facility on Aug. 10.
The younger half of the current father-daughter vet team, Ceara Mullins, could hardly contain her excitement, saying “we finally get to move in.”
Longtime Forest City veterinarian Gene Fjeld is the other vet.
Holland Construction began work at the new clinic site at 524 Nerem Drive in mid-September 2020. An original goal was to have the building completed by late spring or early summer 2021, which almost happened despite many challenges.
Holland Contracting building director and projects manager Greg Flugum said many challenges had to be overcome to get the newly constructed building ready for use.
“Probably the most difficult was the final work of installing cabinetry throughout, Flugum said. “The various parts the cabinet manufacturer needed were constantly being delayed for various reasons. One example was the door material for all of the cabinets was delayed nearly six weeks from what was expected.”
Mullins said that the building construction came together quite smoothly and most everything was done early or on time. She noted that Flugum did a great job keeping things scheduled on time despite many challenges. Including Flugum, Holland Contracting often had up to eight employees working on the new site during the height of construction.
“The reason we were delayed for moving in is because we were waiting on furniture, including the (large) reception desk to be completed,” Mullins said. “That furniture has been placed and we have the final electrical and plumbing to finish right before our big move.”
They unveiled the new Forest City Veterinary Clinic logo being used throughout the new clinic building and on a new site sign outside.
Moving from the 3,500 square-foot vet clinic building at 35058 180th Ave. in Forest City to the new-structure estimated $900,000 facility of about 6,300 square feet offers many advantages. The front lobby and waiting area features spacious windows for south-side natural daylight and that long awaited front reception desk that measures 17 feet across.
There are five examination rooms and a “comfort room” for terminal animals with a separate exit on the east side of the building to respect the privacy of families.
“We also have been looking to hire another veterinarian," Mullins said. “Unfortunately, due to the shortage of veterinarians compared to needed jobs, this has been unsuccessful thus far. This would be a great opportunity for someone to join our team now as there is so much growth potential in an already very established and highly reputable practice.”
Flugum noted some of the advanced technology within the new vet clinic facility, such as entirely high efficiency lighting, an insulation R value that is at least 60 percent better than the average home, and high efficiency heat and air conditioning units have run very little to maintain a “very comfortable atmosphere.”
There is also in-floor heat from a gas boiler running treated water through multiple plastic pipe loops in three zones at the front, middle, and rear of the building. An acoustical suspended ceiling throughout the building lessens noise. Another construction emphasis was to create exam rooms that are sound deadened.
“It was crucial to attain pricing when we did,” Flugum said. “I have reviewed the pricing and the identical facility, if ordered now, would easily cost 25 to 40 percent more. The delays we have had toward the tail end of this project have been attributed to the material and especially labor shortages across the nation. The labor dilemma impacting every business caused timing issues, but was not insurmountable.”
