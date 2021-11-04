Forest City Veterans Day program is Nov. 8 at Boman Fine Arts Center

The Forest City American Legion and Forest City Community Schools will honor military veterans early on Nov. 8 at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.
The joint program in honor of Veterans Day will be open to the general public and students. Coffee for veterans and spouses will be provided at 8:30 a.m. A program will follow at 9:30 a.m. There will be a speaker and Forest City High School musicians will perform.
Veterans in attendance will be recognized.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.