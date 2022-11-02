Forest City undertakes study to determine extent of childcare needs in area

Forest City Economic Development recently reported that available child care is an urgent need in the Forest City area, as in many other places. To address this issue, the City of Forest City and FCED have contracted with First Children’s Finance to complete a child care market study.

In a news release, FCED cited the fact that most people know someone who has been affected by the struggle to find daycare in the region. Forest City is no exception, according to FCED Executive Director Beth Bilyeu.

So, the Forest City study will include research and analysis on the needs of local families and children, the current supply of regulated child care, parents’ current and preferred child care, effects on employers caused by lack of child care, and childcare providers’ challenges operating during COVID. The report will include the key findings of the research and analysis, the county’s child care gap; and a recommendation on the number and type of child care spots that would be reasonable to meet the needs.

The research being conducted by First Children’s Finance includes a survey of parents that live or work in Forest City to learn about their childcare preferences, along with childcare challenges they may be facing.

The survey for parents may be accessed online as follows until Nov.18:

In addition, local employers and childcare providers will also be contacted to participate in surveys to provide insight into the current childcare supply and how it is affecting them.

“With the current shortage of employees in the workforce, daycare demands are bigger than ever,” Forest City Good Samaritan Society LNHA Administrator Holly Brink said. “Not only are there fewer workers applying for open positions, but there are fewer qualified daycare providers. Therefore, even when there are good candidates for open positions, they are not able to find daycare.”

Anyone having questions or seeking more information about this project, may contact Beth Bilyeu or Shawn Keeper with FCED at beth@forestcityia.com or 641-585-5560.