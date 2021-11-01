Forest City UMC lights up night for hundreds of area families on Halloween

In what has far exceeded a local church event and even a community event, hundreds of children and parents lined up for blocks around the Forest City United Methodist Church parking lot on Oct. 31 for "Light the Night."

The free Forest City UMC alternative Halloween party for kids, formerly known as Trunk or Treat, has grown in popularity over Pastor Les Green's five years with the church. It provides inspiration to families across the community as well as some from other communities.

"This is our first stop and we're going to a few houses after this," said Mariah Tendall of Forest City, who was holding her 1-year-old daughter, Abel Tendall. Mariah said they are not members of the local church, but that it is a great family event.

A unique treat was a free children's book for all kids that attended, coming in smaller or larger sizes to match the ages of younger and older children. Donations help fund the free books, treats, and event activities.

"We feel as a church that we should put some brightness in the darkness of Halloween," said Pastor Green. "We've handed out these (free) story books, which contain a gospel message, for the past three or four years. The church has had a reading book initiative, which is how it started."

That reading initiative is called "Change a Child's Story," which included handing out as many as 740 children's book at "Light the Night" at a cost of $887, supported by generous donations.

An activity book for children ages 7-11 includes stories about God's rainbow promise in Genesis chapter 9 and the "terrible" tower of Babel in Genesis chapter 11. It discusses many different kinds of treats as well the proclamation that Jesus Christ and his love are the real treat for the season.

Another book contains the inspirational message, "The Caring Me I Want to Be!" All books include open invitations to attend family worship and/or Jesus and Me (JAM) at 10 a.m. on Sundays at Forest City UMC.

"It's quite an amazing event," said Green. "We usually buy between 500 and 600 books for the children, but they've got more than 700 today. This overall event has been going on for longer than the five years I've been here."

The Forest City Fire Department and Forest City Ambulance Service were also on hand with vehicles parked in the lot to greet children and their families. The free parking lot fun at 305 S. Clark Street in Forest City included candy, popcorn, and carnival games, in addition to the free book for each child, as well as the traditional trunk-or-treating among attendees.

Pastor Green said it has become known as a "one-stop shop for safety and convenience" in the community on Halloween night.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

