Forest City Tunnel to Towers successes support military, first responders

Tunnels to Towers is an event that keeps growing locally. Coming off what was the best fundraising year for the event ever in Forest City last year (over $19,000), well over $20,000 was raised at this year’s Aug. 13 rendition.

“Over $20,000 was raised locally,” said Forest City Fire Department Chief Nate Nelson at the Aug. 15 council meeting. “It helps the military and first responders and is a great event we’re proud to be part of.”

The event features a 5K fun run/walk annually. Volunteer race director Amy Ryan said it is the fourth year that Edward Jones has overseen the event, which has been held behind the Forest City Emergency Services Center. The number of race participants and area fire departments as well as emergency personnel has grown each year. So have fundraising amounts.

“I love seeing the excitement we’ve seen in first responder participation,” Ryan said. “We’ve raised over $20,000 so far this year. Last year, it was over $19,000. “It’s growing. It’s awesome.”

The annual event, with the credo to never forget, honors a firefighter (Stephen Siller) who gave his life on 9/11. Siller was a New York City firefighter who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001, after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

Each year’s event also honors the sacrifices of other firefighters and first responders nationwide and locally. Among its many contributions to those on the nation’s front lines, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation builds mortgage-free smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

“I started in Forest City because I learned about the event from my brother (Andrew Frakes) when he was attending West Point Academy,” Ryan said. “I also want to thank everyone that’s here to remember the lives lost on 911.”

A highlight of this year’s event in Forest City was the recognition of a $10,000 donation made by the Pritchard Forest City Auto Center. The Pritchard Family of Auto Stores was established in 1913. Fire Chief Nelson said that even Pritchard donated nearly half of the funds raised, it was still an impressive fundraising effort. Representing Pritchard near the starting line of the early-morning run were Tracie Folkerts, Andrew Olson, Traci Lorenzen, Carol Meyer, and Garrett Black.

In a show of unity for the cause, many first responders from across north central Iowa participated in their full gear. The Forest City and Lake Mills Fire Departments were just two of well over a dozen area response units participating. American flags were flying above Forest City Fire Department ladder trucks and on the backs of many of the full-gear firemen and first responders who participated.

After 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation was built upon the mantra, “While we have time, Let Us Do Good.” The Foundation supports the nation’s fallen and catastrophically injured first responders, military heroes, and their families.