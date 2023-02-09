The Forest City Council on Jan. 6 approved a memo of understanding with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for watershed support.

This approval includes modifications made by IDNR. It is to provide Forest City with a well-defined path to achieve regulatory compliance and regulatory certainty. That will occur through the implementation of watershed-based nutrient reduction practices under the DNR's Nutrient Reduction Exchange to reduce Nitrogen and Phosphorus.

The city’s progress towards nutrient reduction will be based on modeling using a Nutrient Tracking Tool provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Environmental Markets Division. The DNR and the city will determine the appropriate rate of Nutrient Reducing Offsets to be applied against the city's operating permit requirements.

The city will provide annual progress reports to the DNR detailing its progress toward five-year reduction goals in the watershed. The city may select one or more areas in the Winnebago watershed and those portions of the Shell Rock, West Fork Cedar, and Upper Cedar Rivers, which fall within the boundaries of Winnebago County and/or Hancock County for its Watershed-Based Nutrient Reduction Plan.

City Attorney Bakke discussed violations and municipal infractions for the city compost site as well as other civil penalties. It was discussed to set separate fees for each type of infraction, dividing them into criminal penalties, civil infractions, and minor civil infractions. Per the council, Bakke will draft a sample ordinance for Street Superintendent Andrew Faber, Police Chief Tom Montgomery, and City Administrator Daisy Huffman's review. No action was taken on this matter.

According to a memo to the council, all standard civil penalties have a blanket $750 fine for the first offense which increases to $1,000 with any subsequent offense. The city owned and operated dumpsite has several signs posted. One sign cites a civil penalty of $10,000 for illegal dumping, but that fine is not supported by city code or state law, according to the memo.

In other business, the council unanimously approved price quotes from the Truck Center of $101,346 for a chassis and Crysteel Truck Equipment of $134,594 for a truck body, for a total of $235,940, for a new plow truck for the street department.

Mayor Ron Holland asked that it be noted in the minutes that Police Officers Cesar Baez and Keegan Carpenter have been with the Police Department for two years and will move to Step 2 of the wage matrix ($26.51 per hour). Mayor Holland also asked that it be noted in the minutes that Sarah Keel has been hired as a part-time librarian at $11.96 per hour at the Forest City Public Library.

The council also approved an application for a Class B alcohol license for Dollar General.