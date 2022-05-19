Forest City to treat ash trees

Emerald ash borers beware.

The City of Forest City is fighting back against the insects after council members on May 16 approved plans to immediately begin treating all ash trees in the city right of way that are deemed salvageable.

Council members went beyond the first-year treatment recommendations of Aaron Tezona of Tree Doctor Services, who recommended treating every other, or half, of the city’s ash trees in most years from 2022-2028. City administrator Daisy Huffman and several council members cited benefits of treating all the trees. Those include avoiding potential controversies about which trees are treated or not as well as having all trees on city ground treated to better control infestation if private residents’ trees are not.

Tezona said that his treatments will involve tree trunk injections and will help guard against EAB for up to 2-3 years. He also noted that it is a very environmentally safe method for animals, pets, or children that may come in contact in the area as the treatment remains contained inside the trees. It is unlike more toxic ground applications with lower success rates when weather conditions are too wet or dry.

Trezona recommended treating half of the city’s ash trees for slightly less than $21,000 this year and next, with a $1,000 bump in annual cost in 2025. He said continued rotating half treatments of half the city’s trees would be required most years from 2023 through 2028 for successful eradication. Trezona said that by 2028, the city’s EAB population should crash and then the city should not have to do any treatment until at least 2042. Even then, any revival of EAB infestations should be on a much smaller scale, he insisted.

Huffman said that the city had budgeted $80,000 to address the issue this year. The cost of having all the city’s trees treated this year would be $41,877.

“When choosing which trees and which trees are not, who’s going to be the bad guy when trees are not right on top of each other where other people will get the benefit?” asked Huffman, which prompted further discussion.

Councilman Ron Holland made the motion that passed to “treat all the city’s trees at this time. I’d like to get the ball rolling and I’d like to see Todd (Espeland, Parks Department) and Andrew (Faber) head it up. I’d like to get started as soon as possible and see you not treat the ones that are too bad.”

Trezona also offered to work with the city, as a mediator, to help provide treatments for citizens wanting to treat their trees as well. Holland and other council members noted concentrating on the city’s trees right away, but working to bring interested citizens into the fray under the city umbrella as well.

Under the option to treat all the city’s ash trees, every ash tree will treated every two years over the next 8 years (4 times). Trezona guaranteed there would be no treated ash trees lost to EAB. Tree Doctor Services will refund the cost of treatment for any that are. The cost will total approximately $175,000 over eight years, he said.

Streets and sanitation superintendent Andrew Faber said that the city has already removed about 37 trees and their stumps, which have all now been chipped. They represented the worst casualties of the insects to date and more trees will likely be selected for removal. Trezona said that the extent of loss of a tree’s canopy is a lead indicator as to how effective treatment may be. He touted a 98% effective rate for trees that he’s treated, including some questionable ones.

Trezona said the adult insects start emerging in June, so he plans to get to work on the estimated 2-3 week project right away. He said that he can typically treat about 20 trees a day, depending on weather and other variables.

“It has a lot to do with the proximity of the trees,” he said. “In the parks and where you have groves of ash trees, it’s going to be more effective.”

Trezona estimated that it would have cost the city about $183,000 to remove all of its ash trees, which would be compounded by about $48,000 in benefits the trees provide, and $30,500 in tree replacement costs. The city’s total cost for the full semi-annual treatments will start with all trees immediately this year, will be approximately $175,000 over eight years.

“The quicker you can get started, the better,” Mayor Barney Ruiter concluded.

In other business, the council approved:

Final reading of an ordinance to increase municipal sewer rates, effective on June 16. The adoption increases the base sewer rental fee for municipal water connections from $5 to $7 per month and a capital equipment charge of $7 to $9 per month. In addition, the rate cost based on water usage would increase from $7.50 to $8 per 1,000 gallons. The rate changes are associated with upcoming rehabilitation costs for the city wastewater treatment plant.

Second reading of an ordinance to establish a 3% municipal electric rate increase. If adopted, it would become effective on June 16. Residential customers would see a monthly electric usage rate of $0.112 per kilowatt hour, up from $0.109.

Resolution approving a $1.4 million budget amendment for fiscal year 2021-22. During a public hearing prior to the vote, Huffman said many of the changes were transfers of funds and no public comments were received. The amendment also included $26,500 for golf course bridge inspections and studies, $42,000 for pool gutters and grates and $10,000 for excess water usage, and $100,000 for engineering costs for the sewer plant project, which flows through the city’s loan agreement.

Resolution to include the Irish Hospital Apartments project in a city urban renewal area as well as an adopted ordinance relating to the payment of taxes for the property.

Bid of $37,547 from Forest City Ford for new Ford Explorer police vehicle. A specific vehicle has been tagged with its delivery anticipated in October.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

