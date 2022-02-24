Forest City to proceed with water tower repairs, project completion this fall

The Forest City council approved plans and specifications for an estimated $300,000 water tower project at Winnebago Industries at its Feb. 22 meeting.

City staff and WHKS personnel performed a site evaluation of the water tower last fall. It is a 300,000-gallon elevated water storage tower, constructed in 1969. The tower was last painted in 2003 and is in need of repainting to continue its useful life. The concrete foundation of the tower is showing signs of failure, with exposed reinforcing steel, and is need of repairs to prevent further damage.

Water and wastewater supervisor Kevin Reicks said that in addition to the foundation needing work an interior pedestal needs repair.

“It all needs to be taken down to bare metal,” Reicks said. “It will last and won’t rust out.”

The tower should be good for another 20-25 years before any future painting maintenance is required. Reicks said that the next time it is paint, it can simply be overcoated with it having been sandblasted and all old layers of paint removed during this project.

In addition, the work will include replacement of an interior wet ladder, riser pipe insulation/protective jacket, and miscellaneous exterior appurtenances, plus the addition of safety climb to all tower ladders.

City staff said that the existing water storage tower is considered to have adequate capacity to meet current city needs.

A bid-letting for the project is planned doe 11 a.m. March 17. Construction of the project is expected to take place in summer or early fall and be completed by October.

During staff reports, street and sanitation superintendent Andrew Faber reported that crews discovered about 25 ash trees on the south side of town that have been infested by the emerald ash borer. He said that the trees are beyond being able to be treated and will be removed.

In other business, the council approved:

Police chief Tom Montgomery’s requested 28E agreement for law enforcement services with Winnebago County. The agreement between the Forest City Police Department and the county will provide for shared services to cover shifts or special events.

Resolution resetting the date of the public hearing for the city’s proposed property tax levy for fiscal year 2023. The hearing will now be held at 7 p.m. on March 7 in the city hall council chambers.

Installation of an overhead garage door and construction of a wall in the lower level of the Light Plant. The insulated door and sealing of windows will save on heat costs. Estimated cost for the project is $3,040. Electric department supervisor Duane Kuhn said that work on the project could begin as soon as there is warmer weather.

Purchase of a Bobcat Toolkat for $84,682 from Clark Equipment of West Fargo, North Dakota, for the Forest City Municipal Airport. The extra funds are available due to other projects being funded with federal grants.

Renaming TSB Way to NSB Way, due to the bank being sold and its name changed. NSB will pay for the new signs.

Extending the contract requirement for city administrator/clerk Daisy Huffman to be moved to Forest City, within one year of her start date, by one more year. Huffman has purchased a lot in Forest City, but anticipates house construction delays.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

