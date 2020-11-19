Forest City to collect garbage early due to Thanksgiving holiday

Forest City announced that due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be early garbage pick-up and no garbage collected on Thursday or Friday, Nov. 27.
Those with a regular garbage pick-up day of Thursday will have their garbage picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and those with a regular garbage pick-up day of Friday will have their garbage picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Contact City Hall at 585-3574 for more information.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
