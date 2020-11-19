 Skip to main content
Forest City to collect garbage early due to Thanksgiving holiday
Forest City to collect garbage early due to Thanksgiving holiday

Forest City announced that due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be early garbage pick-up and no garbage collected on Thursday or Friday, Nov. 27.

Those with a regular garbage pick-up day of Thursday will have their garbage picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and those with a regular garbage pick-up day of Friday will have their garbage picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Contact City Hall at 585-3574 for more information.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

