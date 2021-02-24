Forest City third-grade students learn all about Alaska dog-sled race

“I have owned Huskies and have a dog sled, but I am only a musher wannabe,” said Betz. “I have worked at different sled dog races, including two trips to the Iditarod in Alaska, in 2002 and 2018. In 2018, one of my jobs there was in the call center, so the third graders from Forest City Elementary School called up to Anchorage to ask me questions about the race. That was really special. I had a blast.”

Other jobs Betz undertook in her first Iditarod included working at a musher banquet, helping to park musher vehicles for a ceremonial start, and handling dogs for mushers, including an Iowa City musher, in addition to working in the call center.

Even now, she still imparts to students what it is really like to be in the Iditarod wild.

“Those without computers, especially natives around Alaska call in to race call center for race updates,” she said. “I got to fly in a bush plane out to one of the checkpoints and see the mushers camping. I could see up close the feeding of the dogs, the vets doing dog checks, and talking to mushers.”

Betz said she enjoys peaking students’ interest in a different type of activity or hobby as well as discussing the bond between mushers and their dogs. It gets them intrigued about the great outdoors and Alaska, in particular.