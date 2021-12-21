Forest City thanks longtime council members, sets 2022 council committees

Mayor Barney Ruiter, city staff, and council members thanked departing councilmen Denny Zehren and Win Pehrson for their combined 29 years of service at the Dec. 20 meeting.

“This is my last week after 17 years,” Zehren said. “I’d like to take the opportunity to say thank you. I leave with a lot of memories. It’s been a pleasure working with you all.”

Pehrson, who reacquainted himself with city council in the last four years expressed gratitude for his time on the council.

“It was great working with everyone here the last four years after serving eight years (earlier),” Pehrson said. “I learned a lot over these last four years. Thank you to the city and employees for everything.”

Pehrson said there has been tremendous progress in town during his last term, even amidst COVID-19. He welcomed new council members Marcia Tweeten and AJ Welch Jr. He noted they will have lots of opportunities to make a positive difference in their new positions.

“I will certainly miss it, but it is time for me to move on,” Pehrson said.

The city council approved a resolution establishing the 2022 city and mayoral appointments as well as council committees.

Council 2022 committee members will be:

Business/Industry - Tony Mikes, Ron Holland, Karl Wooldridge.

Safety - Dan Davis, Marcia Tweeten, Brad Buffington.

Electric Utility - Ron Holland, Marcia Tweeten, Brad Buffington.

Street/Sanitation - Ron Holland, Brad Buffington AJ Welch Jr.

Finance/Personnel - Tony Mikes, Karl Wooldridge, Dan Davis.

Water/Wastewater - Karl Wooldridge, Dan Davis, AJ Welch Jr.

Mayoral 2022 appointments will be: Mayor Pro-Tem Ron Holland, Police Chief Tom Mongtomery, Landfill of North Iowa Barney Ruiter, Winn-Worth Betco Board Dan Davis, YMCA Daycare Board Tony Mikes, Boman Fine Arts Center Board Barney Ruiter. The Bear Creek Golf Course position that had been filled by Zehren is still vacant at this time.

Cemetery board members will be Isaiah Schott, Lowell Solberg, and Dennis Steffensen. Daisy Huffman is city administrator/clerk, Valerie Monson is deputy city clerk, Steve Bakke is city attorney, and Reagan Peterson is assistant city attorney.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune.

