Forest City takes early ownership of emerald ash borer treatment products

The city of Forest City took ownership of the chemical treatments being used to treat ash trees throughout town at the June 6 City Council meeting.

Aaron Trezona of Tree Doctor Services began providing treatments June 1 in order to save city trees from the emerald ash borer, as agreed at the prior council meeting. Trezona also requested that the city approve advance payment for $17,040 of chemicals and related equipment for the project, which the council did Monday night. The products are being housed at the Forest City Street Department shed.

“He’s around town,” said City Administrator Daisy Huffman. “Aaron started and finished most or all of Pammel Park. This is by far his biggest project. We felt confident about having all the supplies here.”

Council member Ron Holland said he witnessed how Trezona applies the treatments into the tree trunks. He said he drills about four small holes at the base of the tree and uses a pressurized hose with nozzle to inject the treatments. Holland said it looked like he was doing a good job with the time-consuming work. Holland said he felt it was a good idea to front Trezona funds the city would be paying for anyway.

“It’s the biggest job he’s ever gotten, so I think he’ll want to keep us happy and come back in a year and a half,” Holland said.

Council members previously approved having Trezona treat all of the city’s viable ash trees this year for $41,877 at their May 16 meeting. They chose an option to treat all the city’s ash trees every two years over the next 8 years. Trezona guaranteed there would be no treated ash trees lost to EAB. Tree Doctor Services will refund the cost of any treated trees that are lost.

City Attorney Steve Bakke expressed some concern that taking ownership of the products is not how such an agreement typically works, saying it is usually the contractor’s responsibility to take any leftover supplies following the work. As a result, he said, something could potentially come back before the council for another decision. Some members of the council said if there is leftover product, it could probably be used on other trees in town that are not on the treatment list.

The council established a 7 p.m. June 20 public hearing date regarding providing an easement to Farmer’s Cooperative Association for weight scale and bin encroachments onto city right of way. Bakke said the easement would be for 15 feet of West Street adjacent to the elevator property.

“They’ve always been good corporate citizens, and it’s a good deal for the community,” said Bakke, who recommended that the easement space should revert back to the city in the event that the encroachment ceases in the future.

Council members also formalized a $250,000 economic development forgivable loan agreement between the electric department and Irish Hospital Apartments. Under the arrangement, the apartment building will be all-electric, which will help the city recoup some of the costs over time. Huffman said some payback will come through tax increment financing and a minimum assessment agreement.

Electric Superintendent Duane Kuhn said he was pleased to see the council approve the $2,550 purchase of a Bluebird bladed seeder from Floyd and Leonard Auto Electric in Mason City. Kuhn described the new piece of equipment as “not a tiller,” but having discs underneath to create a trench and tray for dropping seed and fertilizer.

“The line department will pay for it, but it will benefit every department,” Kuhn said. “It’s something that this town has needed for a long time.”

In other business, the council approved:

The final reading and adopted an ordinance to establish a 3% municipal electric rate increase. It becomes effective June 16. Residential customers will see a monthly electric usage rate of $0.112 per kilowatt hour, up from $0.109.

A resolution approving several easements for the Korth Nature Trail that extends from J Street, follows the Winnebago River, and loops around to the north side of the Hy-Vee grocery store. The city was granted rights to use and maintain the walking path there. However, property owners wished to maintain rights to move where the trail approaches the grocery store parking lot at their own cost. Bakke said changes could be made to higher ground, per the easements, and not floodways.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

