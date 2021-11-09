Forest City students finding education success in esports competitions

Extracurricular sports offerings have changed substantially over the years at Forest City Community Schools with sports such as bowling and now esports.

On Nov. 8, Forest City Middle School interventionist and esports coach Ryan Friederich presented many benefits of student participation in esports to the school board and school officials. Forest City is part of the Iowa High School E-sports Association and the North America Scholastic E-sports Federation.

“These kids play video games for me, but a lot of them don’t really compete in other sports,” Friederich said. “The video games can improve visual acuity and attention, increase problem solving skills, foster scientific reasoning, accelerate language learning, improve digital and print literacy and are associated with higher math achievement and (strongly) technology fluency.”

His presentation noted that the unique sport supports safe and competitive environments for Iowa high school students while promoting team building, communication, and critical thinking. It can also provide an opportunity for more students to feel connected to school as well as provide future opportunities in the fields of technology and esports.

The IAHSEA has three esports seasons, including Super Smash Brothers in the fall, Rocket League during the winter, and Mariokart throughout the year. Forest City’s fall Smash schedule has included other area schools such as Belmond-Klemme and Lake Mills. A 32-team winter Rocket League also includes Lake Mills, Belmond-Klemme, Osage, Mason City Newman Catholic, and Saint Ansgar.

Competitions are streamed on Twitch @forestcityesports and the team also has the Twitter account @fcindianesports.

“This is a huge social and emotional learning component in the classroom,” Friederich said.

Friederich cited that it can help provide development for strategists, organizers, content creators, and entrepreneurs in a wide range of career fields. He said participation has helped some students openly discuss feelings in class.

“The kids bought into it,” he said. “We’ll talk and have conversations in the classroom.”

Friederich said Forest City has about 25 students currently participating in esports and that he is thrilled to have a lot of girls that want to play too.

“Research has shown that when kids are connected to something other than just school, their attendance goes up,” superintendent Darwin Lehmann said. “Ryan has just taken it and run with it.”

Board of education member Gary Ludwig cited Friederich’s esports presentation as an example of how much and how quickly education is changing.

