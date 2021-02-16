 Skip to main content
Forest City students earn top ratings at State Large-Group Speech
Forest City students participated in State Large Group Speech on Feb. 6. Shown from left, first row, Olivia Gayther, Abigail Segerstrom, Bailey Larson, Kyra Gibbs, Keevan Jones, Ivy Olson, and Haley Wood; second row, Michael Burns, Elijah Alsop, Jadyn Welch, Dan Hovinga, and Brice Golwitzer; third row, Parker Sharp, Braedon Appel, Carter Skjeie, and Jacob White; fourth row, Andy Olson and Brody Dirksen; fifth row, Lucas Plaehn, Gage Juhl, and Trinity Durbin; sixth row, Carson Strukel, Josiah Welch, and Izaak Olson; seventh row, Grace Kobringer, Karissa Osborn, Melissa Osborn, Brooke Olson, and Kacie Suby

 Contributed Photo

Forest City High School students spoke so well on Feb. 6 that eight of their groups received Division I ratings when Forest City hosted State Large Group Speech contest. 

Forest City had 10 groups competing. The two other Forest City groups earned Division II ratings. The State Large Group contest also included groups from the Lake Mills, North Iowa, and Clear Lake School Districts.

We had a great day," said Forest City Speech Coach Josh Sparrgrove. "We are very proud of how the students did this year. Contest and practices had to look different this year because of the ongoing pandemic. Our students persevered with everything this year and had a great time with their pieces. We are very proud to continue the strong legacy of speech here at Forest City."

There is also the opportunity for the speech students to earn All-State nominations following the state contest. 

Sparrgrove said about 43 Forest City students participated in large group speech contests this school year. He lauded all of their efforts. He congratulated Forest City's State Large Group Speech participants for their hard work and successful performances.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

