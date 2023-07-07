The Forest City baseball team scored 11 runs late in its Class 2A district semifinals matchup on the road against Okoboji, highlighted by an eight-run fifth inning, to win 14-5 on Wednesday night.

After giving up three runs in the top of the fifth inning, the Indians answered back quickly and rode clutch pitching from sophomore James Hagen in the final two innings to their ninth straight win.

Senior Kellen Moore was responsible for 10 of Forest City’s 14 runs in the leadoff spot, with five runs scored and five runs driven in. He had a pair of powerful swings and launched his third homer of the season along with his fourth triple to help send the Indians to the district championship game.

Moore also stole three bases which brought him to 38 on the season, which is 12th best in the state.

Forest City will take on Estherville Lincoln Central (21-6) in the Class 2A District 1 championship game Saturday night. Their last meeting was on June 13 when the Indians pushed the game to extras with a three-run seventh inning to tie the game at 4-4, but were walked off in the 11th inning to lose 5-4.

Lake Mills 2, North Butler 1: Freshman Stephen Brandenburg and sophomore Kane Koch held the Bearcats to just three hits and combined for seven strikeouts to advance to the Class 1A-4 championship game.

A pair of opening runs in the first inning was all the Bulldogs needed to get past North Butler.

Brandenburg and junior Beau Kaufman scored the two runs, which brought Brandenburg to a team-leading 29 scored runs on the season.

Ogden 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3: The Cardinals broke a two-run tie in the fifth inning but gave up four runs in the bottom of the inning to end their season.

G-H-V was held to just six hits over seven innings and struck out eight times against senior Stellan Wagner. Senior Owen Pueggel finished his career with a solo home run and finished the season with the most RBIs on the team (25).

Bishop Garrigan 10, West Hancock 0: The Eagles end their season on a hitless effort through five innings and finish the year with a 5-17 record.

The Golden Bears scored four runs in the opening inning and capped off the night with a five-run third inning to roll past West Hancock.

The Eagles struck out a combined nine times against Bishop Garrigan seniors Nathan Merron and Drew Fogarty, who allowed just two base runners on walks.