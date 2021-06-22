Forest City steam threshing show revives an earlier farm era

It was like going back in time for everyone at the June 18-20 steam threshing festival in Heritage Park in Forest City.
The trip back was not only pre-COVID-19, which forced cancellation of last year’s event, but pre-21st century.
Heritage Park Show Committee member Wyndham Sellers said that the Minneapolis Moline collectors group hosted by the Forest City park that is dedicated to preservation of America’s rural heritage was pleased with the success of the three-day show.
“There was a wide variety of fun things for everyone and one steam engine running that is one of only two known to exist in the world,” said Sellers about his 1917 Huber single-cylinder steam engine (30-horsepower).
“There were lots of other really rare tractors out there in the Jerred Ruble collection,” Sellers said.
Among those was a 1917 steam engine being manned by John Fuls of Kanawha, who was preparing wood to feed fire in its hand-fired boiler.
The classic is a product of Wood Brothers Thresher Company that was manufactured in Des Moines and the only brand manufactured in Iowa during the era, according to Fuls.
Another tractor from the Jerred Ruble family, of Hanlontown, collection was the oldest complete and running Minneapolis Moline classic, dated from 1893. Fourteen-year-old Ivan House of Jordan, Minnesota, was found at its steering wheel, alongside his family members, on the afternoon of June 19.
There were also many scale models on display and running for various activities, including corn shelling and threshing. Jerry Holmes of Clarion was running a “sandwich” two-hole corn sheller, taking guests back to the early 1900s era. Owned by Monte Topp of Fertile, it was powered by a half-scale model, Case steam engine built in 1977.
“There were a lot of scale models too, one-half and one-third scale,” Sellers said. “They are smaller, a lot easier to haul to shows like this, and provide a safe way to run a steam engine.”
Lynn Montag of Kennard, Nebraska, his father, Steve Montag of Nora Springs, and others worked hard to feed corn stalks from a loaded flat rack into an old, well-maintained threshing machine.
In addition to tractors, Sellers noted that the festival was filled with demonstrations, entertainment, classes (including information about the Minneapolis Moline factory), food, and also many gas engines. He estimated that there were more than 100 displays and said more than 100 volunteers, in many capacities, made the event possible.
“We’ve already started working on next year’s event,” Sellers said. “We work on it throughout the year. We’re anticipating having more than 300 displays next year and considering a tractor pull.”
Next year, Heritage Park plans to host an Oliver and Hart Parr collectors’ show for another national event. It will also be of local interest because Charles City was a longtime manufacturing site for the brands.
Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no prizes, competitions, or raffles this year – just the fun of showing, sharing, and running the old-time equipment for all to enjoy.
“I think people were really ready to get out plus this is outside so it’s a relatively safe event by any measure,” Sellers said.
The Heritage Park steam threshing festival dates back to 1999. It was held after Labor Day for many years and is now in its second or third year of being a June event, according to Sellers.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.