Forest City steam threshing show revives an earlier farm era

It was like going back in time for everyone at the June 18-20 steam threshing festival in Heritage Park in Forest City.

The trip back was not only pre-COVID-19, which forced cancellation of last year’s event, but pre-21st century.

Heritage Park Show Committee member Wyndham Sellers said that the Minneapolis Moline collectors group hosted by the Forest City park that is dedicated to preservation of America’s rural heritage was pleased with the success of the three-day show.

“There was a wide variety of fun things for everyone and one steam engine running that is one of only two known to exist in the world,” said Sellers about his 1917 Huber single-cylinder steam engine (30-horsepower).

“There were lots of other really rare tractors out there in the Jerred Ruble collection,” Sellers said.

Among those was a 1917 steam engine being manned by John Fuls of Kanawha, who was preparing wood to feed fire in its hand-fired boiler.

The classic is a product of Wood Brothers Thresher Company that was manufactured in Des Moines and the only brand manufactured in Iowa during the era, according to Fuls.