Forest City had 11 large group events receive Division I ratings at districts, which meant that those groups earned the opportunity to participate at the state level. In state competition, seven of the 11 groups received Division I ratings and the improvisation trio of Jadyn Welch, Josiah Welch, and Parker Sharp was named to participate in All-State Speech. The trio also performed at Forest City Rotary Club on March 14. They chose from three scenarios and performed "an accident occurred" on the spot.