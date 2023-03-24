Forest City students enjoyed success at this year’s district state large group and individual speech contests recently.
Forest City had 11 large group events receive Division I ratings at districts, which meant that those groups earned the opportunity to participate at the state level. In state competition, seven of the 11 groups received Division I ratings and the improvisation trio of Jadyn Welch, Josiah Welch, and Parker Sharp was named to participate in All-State Speech. The trio also performed at Forest City Rotary Club on March 14. They chose from three scenarios and performed "an accident occurred" on the spot.
Nine Forest City individual speech performances received Division I ratings at districts and five of the nine received Division I ratings at the state competition. Elektra Black wrote and performed her own piece titled "Self Love." She also performed at Rotary.