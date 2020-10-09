Forest City shakes off rust, soils Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s homecoming

In the game of football, often times it’s less about how you start and more about how you finish.

The Forest City football team was able to prove that at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) on Friday night in Hampton. The Indians spoiled the Bulldogs’ homecoming, dominating the second half en route to a 27-13 win.

Going into halftime, the score was tied, 7-7. The Indians outscored the Bulldogs, 20-6, in the second half to earn a share of the district title.

“I’m proud of the guys,” Forest City head coach Chad Moore said. “Going into halftime we made some adjustments and we came out in the second half ready to play football. We pretty much shut them down defensively and got our run game going.”

After the Indians were required to take the past two weeks off due to COVID-19, Moore wasn’t sure what to expect from his team, but he knew it might not be pretty early on.

“It didn’t start out quite like we thought it would, but we weren’t sure what kind of football team we would get,” Moore said. “We were without a lot of guys and we were off two weeks. We were pretty rusty and it showed and we had a little fatigue.”