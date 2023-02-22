After receiving no public hearing comments, the Forest City Council on Feb. 21 unanimously approved a resolution approving maximum property tax levy dollars of $1.8 million. The fiscal year 2023-24 max levy represents a 2.26% increase from the maximum property tax property tax dollars that were established for FY 2022-2023.

The proposed increase is due to additional wage, insurance, utility, and fuel costs. The regular taxable valuation base decreased slightly from the prior fiscal year, from $146.4 to $146.1 million. Included in the total max levy amount is more than $1.1 million for general funding, $520,000 for various employee benefits, $85,000 for insurance, and $20,000 for public transit. It represents a maximum property tax rate of $12.37 per $1,000 valuation. City Administrator/Clerk Daisy Huffman noted it is the maximum amount that can be sought for budget funding for the next fiscal year. It could possibly be some lesser amount when the final budget is approved. She also noted that there were also no written public comments received.

The council also unanimously approved an inspection and maintenance plan for the city’s municipal electric utility. Electric Superintendent Duane Kuhn said that the Iowa Utilities Board requires a report on the city’s 10-year maintenance plan. He said it will include inspections for feeder lines and trees for the city’s tree maintenance.

“That’s ready to be sent to the IUB,” Kuhn said. “I just need resolution approval.”

The council unanimously approved a $13,745 price quote of L & S Electric in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, to clean, inspect, and test the 1955 Cooper Bessemer generator (Generator 1) at the city’s light plant. Kuhn said L & S several years ago cited blocked air ducts for air to reach the generator’s coils, which helps keep them cool. He noted that in December, it was reported that the blockages had worsened.

Kuhn reported that ducts have not been cleaned previously during his time as city electric superintendent.

“This one is definitely the worst as far as being dirty and having air ducts blocked,” said Kuhn, noting that varnishing will reseal the system. “I have some concern about knocking off insulation, but I feel it is time to try it.”

Kuhn noted that it should not cost the city any more money to have plant generators cleaned at separate times as there is no mobilization charge for the service visit.

The council unanimously approved a $3,058 lease with Lewis Grain & Livestock (Todd Lewis) for land application of bio solids. The city will spread its bio solids on eight acres of the Lewis crop ground in the coming growing season. The lease is for seven months, commencing on April 1 and ending on Nov. 30.

Council members also unanimously approved an amendment to a professional services agreement with WHKS for additional engineering services needed for the replacement of the Bear Creek Golf Course Bridge on Hole 11 as well as repairs to other golf course bridges. Huffman said services will be billed hourly with a not-to-exceed fee of $2,500. She said most of the necessary work was done under the original contract, but that a little bit more needs to be done.

Street and Sanitation Superintendent Andrew Faber provided an update on the city recycling program, which has been diverting non-paper and non-cardboard items to the landfill. Faber said there is hope for an eventual centralized recycling center, but no available solutions at this time. The Landfill of North Iowa Board will have this issue on future agendas, as many municipalities and counties work toward solutions. No changes will be made to the city’s recycling program at this time.

During discussion, it was noted that Mason City is looking at a potential transfer station, which Faber said would not take as much time or as many resources as putting up a new facility. Mayor Holland said that Winnebago County is looking at working with someone in Buffalo Center and that it remains to be seen how that might work as a solution. He said the nice thing about getting Mason City on board with something would be that they probably have a little more clout and pull than some small communities.

In other business, the council approved:

Resignation of Associate City Attorney Reagan Peterson, who stated in her letter of resignation that she will be relocating to the Des Moines metro area full-time with her husband, Kurt.

Job descriptions with minimal revisions for the city’s library director and librarian job descriptions.

Water/wastewater job description with a couple changes for 2023 as requested by Water and Wastewater Superintendent Kevin Reicks.