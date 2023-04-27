Although Forest City’s childcare needs may not be as dire as some other communities amidst widespread shortages, city officials continue to be proactive on the issue. The addition of Little Angel’s Child Care last October offered some relief and the Forest City YMCA is a large provider, working with the Forest City Community School District and Hanson Family Life Center.

On April 25 at NSB Bank, Senior Business Development Specialist Angie Rae Duncan of First Children’s Finance presented results of Forest City’s recent child care market study analysis. Her audience was a group of area daycare providers, city economic development officials, local school administration, financial institution representatives, businesses, and interested community members. The city, FCED, and its Chamber of Commerce received an Empower Rural Iowa Grant through the Iowa Department of Economic Development for the child care study.

Duncan said she helps many communities address childcare needs, or in the case of Forest City determine how much more child care is needed. She discussed eight key findings from the 50436 zip code in Forest City. First, is that 85% of families with children ages 0-5 and 84% of families with children ages 6-17 are working. Second, she noted there are negative employment impacts as 23 parents responded that a lack of child care is keeping them out of the workforce and 30 said it limits the employment of them or their spouse.

“It usually comes back to scheduling and the parents’ schedules,” Duncan said.

Third, Duncan said 44% prefer a regulated center and 27% a regulated child development home.

“Those are the centers that are regulated by the State of Iowa,” Duncan said. “Over one-third of parents can’t get their preferred setting, which is pretty big.”

That was the fourth key finding as 39% of parents indicated their children are not in a preferred setting, most often because enrollments are not being accepted.

Fifth, there is a confirmed shortage of childcare spaces in the Forest City zip code with an estimated 895 children ages zero-11. First Children’s Finance estimates that approximately 534 are from families that would likely use regulated child care, but only 362 spaces are available for full-time, year-round care based on providers’ preferred maximums and facilities. Duncan explained there are actually 533 Health and Human Services regulated spaces, but many of them are not preferred or cannot be effectively used. The biggest needs are for school-age care with a gap of 188 spaces as well as infants and toddlers needing 50 more spaces.

“There’s no baby openings within a 30-mile radius,” said Little Angel’s Director Brittany Brunscheon during discussion, noting the new center’s biggest focus right now is on school-age programs. “We have the capacity to go up to 20 babies. We’re at 12 right now and look to go up to 15 by July.”

Sixth, Duncan noted that the median family income in the Forest City zip code ($67,761) is higher than the threshold for receiving childcare assistance. The threshold is currently 145% of the federal poverty level or $36,047 for a three-person household and $43,500 for a four-person household.

Duncan explained that federal funding for childcare assistance is funneled through the states, which generally have control of how it is dispersed.

“Iowa has chosen a much lower threshold than most states,” said Duncan, noting that there is proposed legislation to raise it to 155% of the federal poverty level. “Officially, it is still 145%.”

Seventh and importantly, the Forest City market analysis indicates childcare challenges are impacting worker attendance, according to area employers. Duncan noted that 53% of employers said their business has experienced absenteeism as a direct result of employee childcare challenges. She said 63% indicated having employee tardiness to work due to childcare issues.

“They’re definitely feeling it just as much as the parents,” Duncan said. “Nobody thinks it (child care) is adequate. It’s just not enough. The community does not think there is enough.”

In fact, 70% of people surveyed said it has been very difficult to find child care in the last 12 months.

Forest City Economic Development Assistant Director Shawn Keeper said the employer impact numbers seem low. Duncan said it was based on 19 employers and 2,400 workers, both part-time and full-time, but if expanded beyond the 50436 zip code those numbers could rise.

Finally, in ranking the availability of child care in Forest City on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 as inadequate to 5 as highly adequate), the weighted average was just 1.7.

Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu indicated the recent work on this important issue has been worthwhile. According to Duncan, the survey was completed around the first week of November 2022.

“We’re not desperate,” Bilyeu said. “We just have some needs.”

The work is still far from done, however. Bilyeu had sign-up sheets available for August strategic planning sessions to further address community-wide childcare needs. Sessions are scheduled from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, Aug. 15, Aug. 29, and Sept. 12. All sessions will be held at the John V. Hanson Career Center.

“We’re one of the very few communities that have had a need, but in the midst of that have a large daycare open,” Bilyeu said.

“I hope you all will participate,” said Duncan of the strategic planning. “We don’t need 50 people, but a good, mixed group would be great!”

Forest City Good Samaritan Administrator Holly Brink said she was attending the meeting as an employer. However, she noted there are a lot of single parents in Garner where she resides, so “great daycare and more daycare is needed to work.”