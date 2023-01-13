Forest City seeks sign-up forms for potential 2023-24 preschool students

The Forest City Community School District has announced that 4-year-old preschool sign-up for the 2023-24 school year is now open.

School officials request that parents complete a short online form so that the district can collect contact information to share preschool registration and program information in the coming months.

Preschool for 4-year-olds is free to students. Children who are age 4 on or before Sept. 15, 2023, are eligible to attend. Students will attend half days on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Free transportation is available to and from the destination.

“We encourage all families to sign up to indicate interest in preschool as soon as possible, even if a decision hasn’t yet been reached,” said Forest City Elementary School Principal Brad Jones. “We do have a limit with the number of students we can have in a preschool classroom. Connecting with families now helps tremendously as we plan for class lists, registration, and transportation routes.”

The sign-up form and additional information about preschool can be found on the home page of the district’s website, www.forestcity.k12.ia.us.